Unstoppable and empowering, the royal sister of the founder of We Care for Humanity (WCH), HM Sultana Princess Maria Amor, and Regional Director of WCH Maguindanao, HRH. Princess Amor Mastura continues to spread the mission of WCH in the Philippines.

Recently, another disaster hit the Philippines, the Taal volcano eruption in Tagaytay city, forcing tens of thousands out of their homes. Many Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) around the world organized fundraisings and relief operations for the evacuees and victims of the said calamity and Princess Mastura is one of them.

“When Taal volcano erupted I felt God was speaking to me to start a donation drive for the victims of the volcanic eruption. Our prayers to the people of Tagaytay and neighboring cities. Let's help our brothers and sisters who have been affected. We raise by lifting others. God’s greatest commandment is to love our neighbors as we love ourselves. Let’s do it! I am proud as the Regional Director of (WCH) We Care for Humanity to be sending relief donations to the people victims of Taal Volcano eruption.” - HRH Princess Amor Mastura

Previously, the Princess has also donated relief goods to the recent earthquake in Mindanao. Hundreds of affected families at Barangay Salimabao Sultan Kudarat Maguindanao received rice, canned goods and water to augment their immediate needs.

WCH is an internationally recognized organization dealing mainly with current global issues focusing on the seven (7) United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG) such as: #1 NO POVERTY, #3 GOOD HEALTH AND WELL BEING, #4 QUALITY EDUCATION, #5 GENDER EQUALITY, #10 REDUCED INEQUALITY (HUMAN RIGHTS), #13 CLIMATE ACTION, #16 PEACE AND JUSTICE STRONG INSTITUTIONS.

