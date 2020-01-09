Top Players in Push-to-talk (PTT) Market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Verizon, Motorola Solutions, Kyocera Corporation, Mobile Tornado, Sprint Corporation, Bell Canada, Simoco Wireless Solutions, Sonim Technologies Inc., and Telo Systems

Increasing adoption of public Land Mobile Radio (LMR) in the LMR category is helping the global push-to-talk market grow exponentially, finds Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, “Push-to-talk Market: Global Market, Analysis, and Forecasts, 2018 2025.” According to the study, the global push-to-talk market will rise exponentially at 7.0% CAGR and reach the valuation of US$ 45.54 Bn by 2025 from US$ 26.8 Bn in 2017.

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) facilitates communication between person-to-person using the voice process. To offer a detailed analysis, the report further categorizes the LMR segment into private and public land mobile radio. Of these, public LMR is more in demand. This is because of the quick communication it offers in a variety of sectors such as the police department, fire department, ambulance services, military and defense and others.

Top Key Players Mentioned:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Verizon

Motorola Solutions

Kyocera Corporation

Mobile Tornado

Sprint Corporation

Bell Canada

ATandT, Inc.

Simoco Wireless Solutions

Sonim Technologies Inc.

Telo Systems

With regards to components, the hardware segment emerged dominant because of the adoption of good quality devices with innovative technologies for a reliable and enhanced device experience. In 2017, the hardware segment held 62.6% of the overall market.

"Rising Adoption of Wireless Devices Fuels Demand"

The increasing adoption of wireless devices across the world is boosting the global push-to-talk market. This, coupled with, the rising adoption of accessories such as speakers, microphones, and others is fueling demand for push-to-talk phones. The internet has become an integral part of contemporary lifestyle and its penetration is increasing by the day. The rising penetration of the internet worldwide will bode well for the global push-to-talk market.

Software companies are investing increasingly in the development of innovative applications to provide customers get reliable and enhanced push-to-talk devices. Hardware companies are focusing more on the sustainability and durability of such devices to function for long durations.

"3GPP Setting New Competition Standards in Market"

Increasing demand for improving the standard of national security is fueling the demand for mobile push-to-talk devices in North America. However, in the coming years, Asia Pacific will show promising growth owing to increased collaborations between distributors and key distributors in the market. In 2017, the market in Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 2.91 Bn. The advent of new technology in communications, especially in developing nations of China and India and the Middle East and Africa are boosting the global market for push-to-talk by focusing on the public security sector and adopting more of these devices for small-scale communication. Such factors will bode well for the market in Asia Pacific to show faster growth rates.

Rise in penetration of communication technology in emerging economies such as China and India, along with countries in the Middle East and Africa is expected to give impetus to the market in the coming years. This is attributable to the rising adoption of advanced and high-quality push to talk phones.

The global push-to-talk market is highly competitive with major market players focusing on upgrading their devices and installing advanced features to ensure smooth functioning of the push-to-talk devices. Leading international organizations such as 3GPP has developed protocols for mobile telephony. These protocols encourage the production of efficient and reliable PTT devices. Some of the companies operating in the global push-to-talk market are Verizon, Telo Systems,Simoco Wireless Solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.,Bell Canada, Kyocera Corporation, Sprint Corporation, and Mobile Tornado.

