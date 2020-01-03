Licorice Extract industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Report Title: -“Global Licorice Extract Market Growth 2020-2024”

Global “Licorice Extract Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and in-depth study on the current state of the Licorice Extract industry. Research report categorizes the global Licorice Extract market by top players/Manufacture’s, region, type and end user. The market size section gives the Licorice Extract market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. The report studies the competitive environment of the Licorice Extract market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Licorice extract comes from the licorice plant. The root of the plant is primarily used in preparing the extract, and the hard woody plant is pulped then boiled to further extract and refine the contents.Licorice extract is a natural ingredient often found in both food and herbal medicine supplements. While the full medicinal effectiveness of licorice has not been completely tested, some benefits have been proven and others have enough support to warrant its inclusion in a number of supplements. Often found in teas and used in a number of different products as a flavoring ingredient, licorice extract can provide help in treating stomach issues such as heartburn, but does have some noteworthy side effects that should be considered.Licorice extract industry has low technology barrier and is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world licorice extract industry. The main market players are Magnasweet, ASEH, Zagros Licorice, Sepidan Osareh and FandC Licorice. The global production of licorice extract will increase to 44595 MT in 2017 from 37213 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 3.69%. Global licorice extract capacity utilization rate remained at around 75.24% in 2016.Licorice extract has three types, which include pharmaceutical grade, food grade and feed grade. And each type has application industries relatively. With pharmaceutical value and sweetening effect of licorice extract, the downstream application industries will need more licorice extract products. So, licorice extract has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance licorice extract through improving technology.

The major raw materials for licorice extract are licorice and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of licorice extract. The production cost of licorice extract is also an important factor which could impact the price of licorice extract. The licorice extract manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Licorice Extract market will register a -0.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 850 million by 2024, from US$ 870 million in 2019.

Licorice Extractmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Magnasweet

ASEH

Zagros Licorice

Sepidan Osareh

FandC Licorice

Norevo GmbH

Ransom Naturals

Maruzen Pharmaceuticals

MCFS

Aushadhi Herbal

Avestia Pharma

VPL Chemicals

Zelang

Changyue

Bokai

Licorice ExtractProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Licorice Extract consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Licorice Extract market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Licorice Extract manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Licorice Extract with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Licorice Extract submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Licorice Extract marketis primarily split into:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

By the end users/application, Licorice Extract marketreport coversthe following segments:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To improvement an in-depth understanding of Licorice Extract in Over-all.

To identify the about Strategy, Strategy Analysis, Key Players, Potential Growth, Market Prospects, Market Expected Market Status, Market Opportunity and Market Growth in the next five years.

To help industry professionals, Licorice Extract Market worldwide, distributors and other CEO/stakeholders information.

To acquire look into based business choices and add load to introductions and showcasing material.

To increase competitive knowledge of leading Licorice Extract market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs.

