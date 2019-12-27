The global axial fans market accounted for US$ 4,973.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account for US$ 7,069.9 Mn by 2027.

The global axial fans market by application has been segmented into radiator, cooling and refrigeration, ventilation, and others. The cooling and refrigeration segment accounted for the largest share of the axial fans market in 2018. Moreover, the ventilation segment is projected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. The key factors attributed to the growth of ventilation application in the global axial market is the increasing installation of ventilation in the commercial, residential, and industrial sector. Ventilation plays a major role in maintaining the air quality in houses and industries. Employee safety and air quality are a major concern in the manufacturing sector. Therefore, ventilation systems are installed in the manufacturing units to ensure a fresh and clean supply of air.

The European region accounted for the largest share in the global axial fans market. The companies are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customers’ demand in the best possible way. Several domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in the North American region. In the European region, the Rest of Europe is a significant market for axial fans. The production and use of axial fans has substantially increased over the years with the growth of the automotive, construction, manufacturing, and food and beverages industries. To meet the rising demand, the countries in this region have also escalated the import of these fans from other regions. The rise in industrial spending has been instrumental in the increase in demand for these fans. Major market players present in the European axial fans market, Includes ebm-papst, Hidria, and Howden Group, among others.

Extensive application of axial fans in as food and beverages, mining, aerospace, electronics, and chemical industries provides an opportunity for the axial fans market growth

Industrial axial fans are designed to create a large volume of airflow at low pressure. One of the major applications where these types of fans are widely used include cooling or air-conditioning.





Axial fans are used in various applications for cooling, freezing, air-conditioning, heating, and ventilation. The fans perform the task of transporting air, either in the case of simple pipe or roof fans or in complex compressor systems with an evaporating and condensing heat exchanger (heat pumps, freezing systems, etc.). Axial fans often form a constituent part of heating devices for industrial plants, compressed air dryers, cooling towers for process water, units for fast-food preparation and conservation, etc. These types of fans have a vast application across various industries, such as manufacturing plants, processing plants, cooling towers, duct systems, wind tunnel, extracting waste gas, and food factories. Therefore, a wide range of applications of axial fans provides a huge consumer base and further boost the sale of axial fans globally.

A surge in demand for axial fans in vending machines is expected to boost the demand for axial fans

An internal cooling unit installed in vending machines circulates cool air with the help of axial fans to maintain uniform temperature within the vending machine. If the temperature of a device increases beyond a certain limit, the internal parts of the machine can wear out within a short span or may lead to malfunctions, especially parts that generate heat are greatly affected by heat. Device internal cooling and fan selection are extremely important to attain long-term functioning of parts inside vending machines. With advancements in technology, axial fans are being increasingly used in vending machines. Therefore, growing demand for vending machine is expected to contribute to the demand for axial fans in developed and developing countries, such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, China, and India.

Based on type, the axial fans market has been segmented into AC, DC, and EC. Under the type segment, the EC axial fans market is projected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. AC and DC axial fans are popularly used in various industrial and commercial applications. However, when energy efficiency and costs are taken into consideration, many end users are opting for the EC axial fans over AC fans and DC fans versions. DC technology has become highly sophisticated in recent years, and it is applied to both residential and industrial applications. DC technology is recently launched and is new compared to AC technology.

