Bag in Box container is designed for storage and transportation of liquids. This is dispensing solutions consider as a cost-effective and sustainable form of packaging. This consists of a strong bladder which is made of several layers of metalized films. This is highly used in the food and beverage industry and others. Bag-in-box uses 92% less plastic than pails. This container is consisting of an 88% corrugated box, which is 100% recyclable at virtually every recycling center. And it takes only 5% of the space that a pail occupies when disposed of.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,



Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Rigid Paper Packaging

Increase Replacement of Carbon Footprint in Their Businesses

Growing Consumption in Alcoholic Beverages

Market Trend

Technology Advancement

Restraints

Availability of Substitute Products in Low Price Can Hamper the Growth of Market

Opportunities

High Growth Potentials in Regions Such As Japan, Morocco, Due To Increase in Alcoholic Production

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Bag in Box Container Market research report include SWOT analysis.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Key Applications/end-users of Global Bag in Box Container Market: Household Products, Industrial Liquids, Food & Beverages, Others (Cosmetics)



Material: Paper & Paperboard (Corrugated Cardboard, Solid Board), Plastic (LDPE, Eva, EVOH, Nylon, Others)

Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Retail Stores, Speciality Store

Top Players in the Market are: Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland), DS Smith (United Kingdom), Liqui-Box (United States), Mondi (Austria), Scholle IPN (United States), Sappi Global (South Africa), Amcor Limited (Australia), CDF Corporation (United States), TPS Rental Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom) and Optopack Ltd. (Bulgaria).



The regional analysis of Global Bag in Box Container Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



