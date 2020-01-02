Global Biofuels Market 2020 is an intensive, skilled analysis delivery analysis knowledge which is able to be relevant for brand new entrants and recognized players. with growth trends, numerous stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, analysis & media, international Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others. This report focuses on Professional Global Biofuels Market 2020-2024 volume and value at Global level, regional level and company level.

Biofuels are non-fossil fuels. They are energy carriers that store the energy derived from organic materials (biomass), including plant materials and animal waste. First-generation biofuels are currently produced from food crops such as sugar cane and rapeseed. They include bioethanol (made from sugars and starch) and biodiesel (made from vegetable oil). Second-generation biofuels are under development and will be derived from non-food plant matter such as crop residues and agricultural or municipal wastes. They include bioethanol made from cellulosic materials such as straw or wood.The two most widely used types of biofuels are bioethanol and biodiesel, so this report only focuses on bioethanol and biodiesel.

Diester Industries,Neste Oil Rotterdam,ADM,Infinita Renovables,Biopetrol,Cargill,Ital Green Oil,Glencore,Louis Dreyfus,Renewable Energy Group,RBF Port Neches,Ag Processing,Elevance,Marathon Petroleum Corporation,Evergreen Bio Fuels,Minnesota Soybean Processors,Caramuru,Jinergy,Hebei Jingu Group,Longyan Zhuoyue,Shandong Jinjiang,.

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels

Chemical Industry



North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The market of biodiesel is quite separated. In 2015, the market share of the five largest companies accounted for 20.42% of Global market, which are REG, Diester Industries, Neste Oil Rotterdam, ADM and Louis Dreyfus. The Global production of biodiesel reached 27768 K MT in 2015. EU is the biggest production base and consumption area of biodiesel, followed by USA, South America and China. Though enjoying a high share in fuel market, in many European countries, the biodiesel industry are threatened by overcapacity. In China, the market of biodiesel fuel is also in a tough situation, since governmental supports from local authorities are very limited.USA is the biggest producer and consumer of bioethanol, the production accounted for 57.65% of Global production in 2015, followed by South America, accounted for 27.62%. The leader player of bioethanol are Poet, ADM, Valero, Green Plains and Flint Hills Resource. Poet is the leader of bioethanol of the world, accounted for 5.00% of the total amount.The raw materials of biofuels are mainly corn and vegetable oils. The biofuels market offers immense opportunities countries such as U.K., India, and China, as these regions have high petroleum prices and a large number of diesel and gasoline fueled vehicles. Generally, the price of petroleum fluctuates with the price of raw material. However, the impact of petroleum on biofuels is the major factor. Since 2015, the sharp decrease of petroleum price also triggered the trending down of biofuels price, which made small scale manufacturers hard to survive.The worldwide market for Biofuels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.This report focuses on the Biofuels in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

