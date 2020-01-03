PVC Flooring industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Report Title: -“Global PVC Flooring Market Growth 2020-2024”

Global “PVC Flooring Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and in-depth study on the current state of the PVC Flooring industry. Research report categorizes the global PVC Flooring market by top players/Manufacture’s, region, type and end user. The market size section gives the PVC Flooring market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. The report studies the competitive environment of the PVC Flooring market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

PVC Flooring is a new type of resilient flooring in the market. PVC stands for polyvinyl chloride, a versatile substance that can be used in the production of many household fixtures, including doors, windows, pipe fittings and floors. PVC floors are used in commercial and residential buildings around the world and are relatively inexpensive to install.

In terms of sales volume, the total sales of PVC flooring in the United States had increased to 60354 K Sqm in 2016 from 38797 K Sqm in 2012, and it is expected to increase from 67449 K Sqm by 2017 to 125548 K Sqm by 2022.Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 41.80% market share of the PVC flooring market, in terms of revenue. The top three manufacturers are Armstrong, Bonie and LG Hausys. They respectively with market share as 20.70%, 11.06%, and 10.04% in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the PVC Flooring market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

PVC Flooringmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Armstrong

Bonie

LG Hausys

Gerflor

Forbo

Mohawk(including IVC)

Mannington

Tarkett

Polyflor

HANWHA

PVC FlooringProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global PVC Flooring consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of PVC Flooring market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global PVC Flooring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Focuses on the key global PVC Flooring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the PVC Flooring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of PVC Flooring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the PVC Flooring marketis primarily split into:

Homogenous

Heterogeneous

Vinyl tiles (VT)

Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

By the end users/application, PVC Flooring marketreport coversthe following segments:

Commercial

Residential

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

2020-2024 Global PVC Flooring Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global PVC Flooring Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 PVC Flooring Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 PVC Flooring Segment by Type

2.3 PVC Flooring Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global PVC Flooring Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global PVC Flooring Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global PVC Flooring Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 PVC Flooring Segment by Application

2.5 PVC Flooring Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global PVC Flooring Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global PVC Flooring Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global PVC Flooring Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)



3 Global PVC Flooring by Players

3.1 Global PVC Flooring Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global PVC Flooring Sales by Players (2016-2019)

3.1.2 Global PVC Flooring Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.2 Global PVC Flooring Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global PVC Flooring Revenue by Players (2016-2019)

3.2.2 Global PVC Flooring Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.3 Global PVC Flooring Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global PVC Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global PVC Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players PVC Flooring Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion



4 PVC Flooring by Regions

4.1 PVC Flooring by Regions

4.1.1 Global PVC Flooring Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global PVC Flooring Value by Regions

4.2 Americas PVC Flooring Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC PVC Flooring Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe PVC Flooring Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East and Africa PVC Flooring Consumption Growth



5 Americas

5.1 Americas PVC Flooring Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas PVC Flooring Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas PVC Flooring Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas PVC Flooring Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas PVC Flooring Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries



6 APAC

6.1 APAC PVC Flooring Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC PVC Flooring Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC PVC Flooring Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC PVC Flooring Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC PVC Flooring Consumption by Application

And Many More…

