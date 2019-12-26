Catheters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Cardiovascular Catheters, Urological Catheters, Intravenous catheters, Specialty Catheters, and Neurovascular Catheters), and Forecast, 2019-2025

The global catheters market is estimated to generate around $21.7 billion in 2018 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the number of surgeries is increasing across the globe. Moreover, the increase in the number of surgeries of spinal cord injuries will increase the need for urinary catheters as the patient would lack mobility for the time being. A catheter is manufactured in such a way that it can be customized according to the need for different medical applications such as urological, neurovascular, cardiovascular and ophthalmic procedures. Catheters are injected into the body cavity, vessel or duct and enable the drainage and movement of fluids and gases.

The major factors propelling the growth of the global catheters market include rising cases of diseases such as diabetes, urology disorders, cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and other chronic conditions. Moreover, the growing number of medium-scale catheter manufacturers have a greater market share and raising awareness about the products available have boosted the demand for catheters. Additionally, the improving medical facilities, supportive insurance policies and funding by medical device manufacturers and government bodies for RandD, rise in geriatric population and rising demand for sterile and disposable catheters are fueling the growth for global catheters industry.

North America dominates the global catheters market. The presence of highly advanced infrastructure, multi-national medical manufacturers and proper healthcare infrastructure and greater demand for minimally invasive surgeries attributed to the rise in the market in the US. Moreover, the rapid adoption of technologies such as antimicrobial coating catheters, intravascular imaging catheters and the major industry players in the US affects the market growth positively. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow due to the increasing population suffering from cardiovascular diseases and kidney problems coupled with improving medical facilities. The market is expected to grow in Europe such as Italy, Germany, and France having an increasing geriatric population and increasing cases of heart diseases.

The key players in the global catheters market include Medtronic, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Becton Dickinson And Company, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Johnson and Johnson, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The other players include Manfred Sauer, Convatech Inc., Hollister Incorporated,Wellspect Healthcare, Cure Medical, and Smiths Medical. Abbott laboratories provide catheter named Armada 18 PTA catheter, Medtronic, Inc. provides catheters in various categories such as aspiration catheters, diagnostic catheters, coronary balloons, guide catheters, and guide extension catheters.

Various developments have taken place in the field of catheters. Flume, a UK based company has developed a new catheter named “Flume catheter” that is specially designed for older people as it aids in reducing discomfort and complications for patients. The design of the catheter is so developed that it has lesser chances of blockage and risk of infection to the patients hence increases the reliability and safety.

GLOBAL CATHETERS MARKET- SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT

Cardiovascular catheters

Electrophysiology catheters

PTCA (Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty) Balloon catheters

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) catheters

Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty

(PTA balloons) catheters

Angiography catheters

Pulmonary artery catheters

Guiding catheters

Urological Catheters

Global Foley catheters

Global Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

Intravenous Catheters

Central Venous Catheters

Peripheral Venous Catheters

Specialty Catheters

IUI (Intrauterine Insemination Catheter)catheter

Oximetry

Thermodilution

Wound/ Surgical drain

NEUROVASCULAR CATHETERS

GLOBAL CATHETERS MARKET-REGION

NORTH AMERICA

US

Canada

EUROPE

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

ASIA-PACIFIC

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

REST OF WORLD

Middle-East and Africa

Latin America

