Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI), a data and artificial-intelligence- ("AI") driven, discovery-services company that provides predictive models of tumor drug response to improve clinical outcomes for patients, recently issued an update regarding its groundbreaking CancerQuest 2020 initiative driven by its Helomics subsidiary (http://nnw.fm/y6fnc). Per the update, the company intends to have its first predictive model of ovarian cancer prepared for initial commercialization in the first quarter of 2020. An article discussing the company reads, "'We believe that this effort will enhance our understanding of the molecular profiles of women with ovarian cancer by using the power of artificial intelligence to create predictive models of therapeutic success,' said Dr. Robert Edwards, professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences in the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine (http://nnw.fm/l8suJ). 'We are excited about the potential for AI-powered, evidence-based decision-making to increase our ability to bring about successful outcomes.' . . . In addition, Helomics intends to sequence 50% of its 38,000-plus ovarian tumors in the upcoming year, creating what may be the world's first comprehensive, actionable multi-omic data set for ovarian cancer. And Helomics doesn't plan on stopping there. The company is already evaluating ways to sequence other cancers types in its database to build additional AI-driven predictive models, strengthening the company's presence in both the clinical and research markets."

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology operates through five segments (domestic, international, clinical, CRO and D-CHIP), which contain four subsidiaries; Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Skyline Europe. Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. Helomics' CLIA-certified lab provides clinical testing that assists oncologists in individualizing patient-treatment decisions, by providing an evidence-based road map for therapy. In addition to its proprietary precision-oncology platform, Helomics offers boutique CRO services that leverage its TruTumor(TM), patient-derived tumor models coupled to a wide range of multi-omics assays (genomics, proteomics and biochemical), and an AI-powered proprietary bioinformatics platform (D- CHIP) to provide a tailored solution to its clients' specific needs. Predictive Oncology's TumorGenesis subsidiary is developing a new rapid approach to growing tumors in the laboratory, which essentially "fools" cancer cells into thinking they are still growing inside a patient. Its proprietary Oncology Discovery Technology Platform kits will assist researchers and clinicians in identifying which cancer cells bind to specific biomarkers. Once the biomarkers are identified, they can be used in TumorGenesis' Oncology Capture Technology Platforms, which isolate and help categorize an individual patient's heterogeneous tumor samples to enable the development of patient-specific treatment options. Helomics and TumorGenesis are focused on ovarian cancer. Predictive Oncology's Skyline Medical division markets its patented and FDA-cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. The company has achieved sales in five of the seven continents through both direct sales and distributor partners. For more information, please visit www.Predictive-Oncology.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

