Real Time Payments research report categorizes the global Real Time Payments market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

The Real Time Payments Market data presented in this report is obtained after extensive analysis of various factors, restraint and trends affecting the Real Time Payments Market value, revenue and growth rate.

Global Real Time Payments Market Analysis:

Real Time Payment is defined as electronic retail payment solutions that are available 24/7/365. They result in the realtime, immediate or close-to-immediate interbank clearing of the transaction and crediting of the payee’s account with confirmation to the payer (within seconds of payment initiation).

In 2018, the global Real Time Payments market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Real Time Payments Market:

ACI Worldwide

FIS

Fiserv

PayPal

Wirecard

Mastercard

Worldline

Temenos

Real Time Payments Market Size by Type:

Person-to-Person (P2P)

Person-to-Business (P2B)

Business-to-Person (B2P)

Others

Real Time Payments Market size by Applications:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and eCommerce

Energy and Utilities

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real Time Payments are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

Region and Country Coverage:

North America:USA, Canada

South and Central America:Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa:South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific:Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Real Time Payments Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Real Time Payments Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Real Time Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Real Time Payments Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Real Time Payments Market Size

2.1.1 Global Real Time Payments Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Real Time Payments Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Real Time Payments Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Real Time Payments Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Real Time Payments Revenue by Regions



3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Real Time Payments Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Real Time Payments Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Real Time Payments Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Real Time Payments Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Real Time Payments Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Real Time Payments Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.2.2 Real Time Payments Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.3 Real Time Payments Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Real Time Payments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Real Time Payments Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Real Time Payments Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Real Time Payments Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Real Time Payments Sales by Product

4.2 Global Real Time Payments Revenue by Product

4.3 Real Time Payments Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Real Time Payments Breakdown Data by End User



6 North America

6.1 North America Real Time Payments by Countries

6.1.1 North America Real Time Payments Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Real Time Payments Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Real Time Payments by Product

6.3 North America Real Time Payments by End User



7 Europe

7.1 Europe Real Time Payments by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Real Time Payments Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Real Time Payments Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Real Time Payments by Product

7.3 Europe Real Time Payments by End User



8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Real Time Payments by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Real Time Payments Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Real Time Payments Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Real Time Payments by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Real Time Payments by End User



9 Central and South America

9.1 Central and South America Real Time Payments by Countries

9.1.1 Central and South America Real Time Payments Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central and South America Real Time Payments Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central and South America Real Time Payments by Product

9.3 Central and South America Real Time Payments by End User



10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Real Time Payments by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Real Time Payments Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Real Time Payments Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Real Time Payments by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Real Time Payments by End User

11 Company Profiles



12 Future Forecast

12.1 Real Time Payments Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Real Time Payments Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

12.1.2 Global Real Time Payments Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

12.2 Real Time Payments Market Forecast by Product

12.2.1 Global Real Time Payments Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025

12.2.2 Global Real Time Payments Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025

12.3 Real Time Payments Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America Real Time Payments Forecast

12.5 Europe Real Time Payments Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Real Time Payments Forecast

12.7 Central and South America Real Time Payments Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Real Time Payments Forecast



13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators



14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Real Time Payments Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors



15 Research Findings and Conclusion



16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

Continued…

