The Liraglutide Market project the value and sales volume of Liraglutide submarkets, with respect to key regions.

Global "Liraglutide Market" 2019-2024 report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of market also focuses on the major drivers, challenges, opportunities for the key players.

About Liraglutide

Liraglutide (NN2211) is a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist, binding to the same receptors as does the endogenous metabolic hormone GLP-1 that stimulates insulin secretion. Marketed under the brand name Victoza, it is an injectable drug developed by Novo Nordisk for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. In 2015, Novo Nordisk began marketing it in the U.S. under the brand name Saxenda as a treatment for obesity in adults with at least one weight-related comorbid condition.

Liraglutide Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

HEC Pharm

Bachem

Bharat Pharmaceuticals

Kingpep Biotechnology

Shenzhen JYMed Technology

Wuxi Asiapeptide

AmbioPharm

Geographical Analysis of Liraglutide Market:

This report focuses on the Liraglutide in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Liraglutide Market Segment by Types, covers:

Pills

Liquid

Liraglutide Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospital

Drug Store

Scope of Report:

The total amount of Patents about Liraglutide are 1871, among those Patents, 44%is about application, 26%is about Combination therapy, and 12%is about Preparation method.

In these patents, accounting for Europe is the largest, followed by North America, and finally Asia.

The application of Liraglutide

Liraglutide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus

Liraglutide 1.2 mg daily in triple therapy regimens (in combination with metformin and a sulphonylurea, or metformin and a thiazolidinedione) is recommended as an option for the treatment of people with type 2 diabetes, only if used as described for exenatide in 'Type 2 diabetes: the management of type 2 diabetes'

Liraglutide 1.2 mg daily in dual therapy regimens (in combination with metformin or a sulphonylurea) is recommended as an option for the treatment of people with type 2 diabetes, only if the person is intolerant of either metformin or a sulphonylurea, or treatment with metformin or a sulphonylurea is contraindicated, and the person is intolerant of thiazolidinediones and dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, or treatment with thiazolidinediones and DPP-4 inhibitors is contraindicated.

Liraglutide 1.8 mg daily is not recommended for the treatment of people with type 2 diabetes.

The Committee concluded that the evidence provided was not robust enough to allow it to recommend liraglutide as a cost-effective alternative to either thiazolidinediones or DPP-4 inhibitors as a triple therapy regimen, however it believes liraglutide is a cost-effective treatment option relative to exenatide.

Taking into account the lack of clinical trial evidence showing a significant benefit from increasing the liraglutide dose from 1.2 mg to 1.8 mg, the widely varying ICERs and the uncertainty in the economic analysis, the Committee was unable to recommend liraglutide 1.8 mg for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

The Committee concluded that people with type 2 diabetes currently receiving liraglutide who do not meet the criteria specified in section 1.1 or 1.3, or who are receiving liraglutide 1.8 mg, should have the option to continue their current treatment until they and their clinicians consider it appropriate to stop.

The worldwide market for Liraglutide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Liraglutide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

