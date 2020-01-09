The Engine Blocks Market size is estimated to reach US$ 68.04 Bn by 2025. Growing vehicle production in developing economies is anticipated to drive the automotive engine block market growth.

The research report on ‘global engine blocks market’ studies the complete evaluation of market status and forecast by classifying the market into size, type, manufacturers, and geographical regions. This report also covers the leading manufacturers operating in the market across the globe.

The global engine blocks market size was accounted at USD 54.81 million in the year 2018, and it is anticipated to grow USD 68.04 billion, with recording CAGR of 1.91% during the prediction period. Increasing vehicle production in emerging economies is expected to boost the global engine blocks market growth. On the other hand, the growing demand for lightweight vehicles to meet consumer requirements with severe emission regulations is anticipated to fuel the demand for lightweight engine blocks.

The global engine blocks market segmentation is done depending on various factors such as type, application, and geography. On considering the type segment, the global engine blocks market is segregated into the inline engine, V engine, and boxer engine. Depending on the application segment, the global engine blocks market is fragmented into trucks, passenger vehicles, racing cars, and many others. Out of these, the passenger vehicles segment is dominated for the highest global engine blocks market share of 63.8%, due to the wide-ranging production of passenger vehicles across the globe. In addition to this, the truck segment is also expected to dominate for one of the fastest-growing segment in terms of revenue.

On considering the geographical regions, the global engine blocks market is divided into Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Out of these, the Asia Pacific region is dominated for the largest global engine blocks market share in the year 2018, and it is expected to continue this growth rate during the forecast period. In addition to this, a huge number of developing countries in Asia Pacific region such as India and China, the affordability has raised that fueled the production of the vehicle, which ultimately driving the global engine blocks market growth.

The global engine blocks market has a very strong competition among the new entrants as well as well-established service providers. However, these leading players’ targets to improve their competitive advantage across the other top vendors by participating in mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and extending their business. Honda, Weber Automotive, KARAN EXPORTS, DCM Engineering, TCU, Yamuna Automotive, Weichai America, TRACKO INTERNATIONAL are some leading players of the global engine blocks market.

Segment Overview of Global Engine Blocks Market

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Passenger Vehicles

Trucks

Racing Cars

Others

Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

V Engine

Inline Engine

Boxer Engine

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

UK

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Southeast Asia

Rest of APAC

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

