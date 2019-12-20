Collagen Casings Market 2019-2024 Report cover detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market.

Collagen casings are mainly produced from the collagen in beef or pig hides, and the bones and tendons. It can also be derived from poultry and fish. They have been made for more than 50 years and their share of the market has been increasing. Usually the cost to produce sausages in collagen is significantly lower than making sausages in gut because of higher production speeds and lower labor requirements.

The collagen for artificial casings is processed extensively and, as a raw material, it is similar to bread dough prior to final production. It is then extruded through a die to the desired diameter, dried and shirred into short sticks up to 41 cm (16 in) long that contain as much as 50 m (160 ft) of casing. In a newer process, a form of dough is coextruded with the meat blend, and a coating is formed by treating the outside with a calcium solution to set the coating.

The research covers the current market size of the Collagen Casings market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline ofKey players/manufacturers:

Shenguan Holdings (Group)

Viscofan

Devro

Nippi

Fabios

Fibran

Nitta

Shenzhou Yiqiao

Scope of The Report:

This report focuses on the Collagen Casings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Collagen casings are of two kinds: small caliber (fresh sausages, Bratwurst) and large caliber (salami, Bierwurst). Besides being an edible material, the key difference from other type of casings lies in the thickness of the casing wall and the way the collagen is processed to withstand a given degree of stress when filled and holding in the weight of the meat. Because they are edible they reach the consumer more often and therefore may present different colors and logos. In 2016, small caliber casing takes the leading share with 60.44% share of global sales. In terms of application, the collagen casing can be classified as edible and non-edible. Edible takes a larger share with 61.63% in 2016.

The collagen casings is a large market with five players enjoy the majority share, which are Shenguan Holdings (Group), Viscofan, Devro, Nippi and Fabios etc., they are playing important roles in international market. In 2016, the top 5 players accounts for 83.59% of global sales revenue.

The worldwide market for Collagen Casings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019

Report further studies the Collagen Casings market development status and future trend across the world. Also, it splits Collagen Casings market by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Small Caliber Collagen Casings

Large Caliber Collagen Casings

Major Applications are as follows:

Edible Collagen Casings Application

Non Edible Collagen Casings Application

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Collagen Casings in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Collagen Casings market report provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the Collagen Casings market size and the growth rate in 2024?

What are the main key factors driving the global Collagen Casings market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Collagen Casings market?

Which Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the global Collagen Casings market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Collagen Casings?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Collagen Casings market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Collagen Casings market?

