Freeze Drying Market By Type, By Technology, By Scale of Operation - Global Industry Share, Growth, Competitive Analysis And Forecast, 2018-2023

The global freeze-drying market was valued at around $1.6 billion in 2017, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The global freeze-drying market has been growing significantly owing to the rise in the adoption of freeze-drying technology for and heat-sensitive materials of high value, rise in import and export of lyophilized products, rise in contract manufacturing and lyophilization services across the globe. Additionally, there are other factors that are boosting the market which include a rise in pharmaceutical industries and demand for freeze-drying of new biologic drugs and injectable formulations and technological advancements in lyophilization methods. Increasing demand for lyophilized products in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific and pharmaceutical manufacturers to incline towards emerging markets may act as an opportunity in the growth of the global freeze-drying market.

Request a free sample of our report on Freeze-Drying Market: https://www.omrglobal.com/request-sample/freeze-drying-market

The import and export of lyophilized products have been increased significantly over the years, giving rise to the growth of the freeze-drying industry. Regions such as the US, Canada, France, Germany, China and India have a significant contribution towards the import and export of lyophilized products. The development of cold chain systems from storage to transportation increased significantly over the years that has boosted the market of freeze-drying. Fruit lyophilize equipment, meat lyophilize machines and other freeze-drying machines are increasingly adopted across the globe. Economies such as the US, France, Germany, UK, and India are contributing through multiple sectors which include food and beverage, biotechnology and pharmaceutical.

A full report of Global Freeze-Drying Market is available at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/freeze-drying-market

Moreover, the export promotion and trade policy agencies have been focusing on developing global cold storage chains coupled with cohesive government policies for environment and health safety, and growing demand for freeze-drying technology for food and health supplies. Every year billions of tonnes of fresh food products, pharmaceutical products, and other sensitive products of high value are transported across the globe through import and export. According to The World Economic Forum- the food industry loses around $750 billion annually due to wastage, improper safety handling and lack of cold storage facilities. Annually around $260 billion of biopharma sales are dependent on cold chain logistics for smooth operations.

Moreover, freeze-drying technology has boosted the import and export of lyophilized products coupled with increasing cold storage chains, technological advancement in cold storage logistics and management services. According to ITA, in the US alone the cold chain services that are contributing to the regional and global import and export are estimated to be valued over $250 billion in 2016. Cold chain logistics expenditure for the biopharma domain is estimated to exceed $13 billion by 2019. Asia-Pacific alone contributes around $1.2 billion in cold storage growth. Apart from seafood such as shrimp, fish and prawn various pharmaceutical and biotechnology products such as vaccines and antibodies, enzymes, hormones, viruses and bacteria, pathological samples and so forth are increasingly imported and exported around the globe through freeze-drying technology.

GLOBAL FREEZE-DRYING MARKET - SEGMENT

By Accessories and Equipment

Vacuum Systems

Loading and Unloading Systems

Controlling and Monitoring Systems

Drying Chambers

Others

By Technology

Tray Style Freeze Dryers

Manifold Freeze Dryers

By Scale of Operation

Industrial Scale Freeze Dryers

Pilot Scale Freeze Dryers

Lab Scale Freeze Dryers

GLOBAL FREEZE-DRYING MARKET - REGIONAL

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

For more customized data, request for report customization @ https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/freeze-drying-market

About Orion Market Research

Orion Market Research (OMR) is an Indian market research and consulting company known for its crisp and concise reports. The company is equipped with an experienced team of analysts and consultants. OMR offers quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, consulting and other research-based services.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Orion Market Research

Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari

Email: [email protected]

Contact no: +1 646-755-7667, +91 780-304-0404

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Freeze Drying Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2018-2023