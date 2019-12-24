The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period (2019-2025). The factors that are contributing to market growth include increasing in healthcare R&D expenditure, development of digital PCR technology benefited to cancer diagnostics and rising in the trend of self-diagnosis.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period (2019-2025). Rising RandD in genetic engineering, forensic science, clinical diagnostics, medicine, forensic medicine, and advanced molecular biology will drive the global PCR market. Genetic engineering is a useful tool for scientists and researchers from producing proteins to understand diseases and the PCR has played a significant role in this process cloning DNA fragments that utilize to extend the genomes of the yeasts, agriculture and medical research, bacteria and plants and animal used in biology. In forensic, medicine is utilized to analyze minute traces of blood in order to identify the donor through fingerprints. The technology-enabled to use DNA fragments found in preserved tissues.

PCR is creating billions of DNA by the repeated cycle of denaturing that separate DNA into strands and annealing that attached with specific primers that conclude the beginning and end of the DNA. The use in the clinical diagnosis of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique is reviewed. This method consists of the amplification of a single molecule of DNA to more than a million copies of DNA in a few hours. Relevant advantages of this technique are its specificity, sensitivity, and ability to amplify impure DNA. Diagnostic methods for diagnosis of infectious diseases and genetic disorders in humans have been developed.

Improvement in the biological science and advancement in technology are offered molecular targets for diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Classifications of surgical pathology are based on anatomic features such as tumor node metastasis and histopathology such as grade. Microarrays together form clustering algorithms with molecular diversity in cancer which forms a new taxonomy with prognostic. DNA contains the target sequence; beginning of the process the high temperature is applied to the double-stranded DNA molecule to separate the strands. DNA polymerase is an enzyme that synthesis strands of DNA to the target sequence. The most utilized enzymes are Taq DNA polymerase widely used due to higher fidelity.

Current Market Trends Covered in the Report

• QPCR held the largest market share owing to accuracy and large application of the technology

• North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment.

• Based on products, digital PCR is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

• The research application held the largest segment in terms of revenue.

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market- Segmentation

By Application

• Research Application

• Clinical diagnostics Application

• Forensic Application

• Others Application

By-Product

• Instruments

o Standard PCR Systems

o Real-Time PCR Systems

o Digital PCR Systems

• Reagents and Consumables

• Software

By End-User

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

• Clinical Diagnostics and Labs, and Hospitals

• Academic and Research Organization

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market Segment by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

