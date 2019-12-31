Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Undesirable mechanical sounds and vibrations in automobiles due to structure-borne and air-borne noises can lead to passenger discomfort and hamper the vehicle durability. Automotive industry uses the Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) material to reduce these noises and improve ride quality. The growing focus of car manufacturer’s noise control in vehicles helps enhance the fuel economy, reduce cabin sounds, and improve durability. The demand for non-woven automobile NVH materials has increased owing to their excellent properties such as lightweight, integrated production, and superior water, oil, and diesel resistance. Automobile manufacturers are adopting and implementing high-quality and durable NVH materials in their commercial and passenger vehicles. Owing to stringent regulations and standards regarding maintaining specific vehicle weights, especially for commercial vehicles in North America and Europe expected to fuel the noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) material market.

According to an upcoming report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Noise, Vibration, and Harness (NVH) material Market, by Type, by Application, by Vehicle Type, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2015-2025” The global Noise, Vibration, and Harness (NVH) material market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Rubbers segment is projected to lead the automotive NVH materials market during the forecast period.

Rubber segment is projected to dominate the NVH market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Rubbers provide optimum noise insulation, vibration damping, and chemical stability Owing to the growing demand for quieter and safer vehicles has led to an increase in consumption of automotive NVH materials. Rubber provides noise absorption and vibration damping owing to its unique physical properties of high density and consistency, it is accepted as the ideal sound absorbing material in vehicles. The consumers are focusing on vehicle performance in terms of speed, horsepower, fuel economy, comfort, and NVH characteristics which affect their buying decision.

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global NVH materials market during the forecast period.

Asia-pacific was the leading segment in 2015 owing to abundant availability of raw materials and cheap labor have led to the key global manufacturers to set up their operating units and cater to the increasing demand for an automobile in these countries. China is the largest producer of cars in the world and has been witnessing substantial urbanization, on account of high industrial and economic development. Furthermore, the changing lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes have resulted in a rapid increase in demand for passenger cars consumer preference towards vehicles with enhanced ride quality, comfort, safety, and customization.

Global NVH Material Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, 3M Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, and Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, ElringKlinger AG, Unique Fabricating Inc., Rogers Foam Cooperation, Avery Dennison, and W. KOPP GmbH and Co. KG. are the leading players in the automotive NVH materials market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global NVH material size and forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Noise, Vibration, and Harshness production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Research overview

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Industry Impact and Forces

4.3.1. Growth Drivers

4.3.2. Challenges

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Company market share analysis,2017

4.7. Growth Potential analysis,2017

4.8. Porter’s Five forces analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.9. PESTEL Analysis

4.10. Strategic Outlook

5. Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Material Market Overview

5.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share and Forecast

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.3. By Vehicle Type

5.2.4. By Region

6. Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Material Market, By Type

6.1. Key Type Trends

6.2. Rubbers, Thermoplastic Polymers

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015-2025

6.3. Thermoplastic Polymers

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015-2025

6.4. Engineering Resins

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015-2025

7. Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Material Market, By Application

7.1. Key Application Trends

7.2. Absorption

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015-2025

7.3. Insulation

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015-2025

7.4. Vibration Damping

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015-2025

8. Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) Material Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1. Key Vehicle Type Trends

8.2. Passenger cars

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015-2025

8.3. Light commercial vehicles (LCV)

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015-2025

8.4. Heavy commercial vehicles (HCV)

8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015-2025

9. Company Profile

9.1 BASF SE

9.2 Huntsman Corporation

9.3 3M Company

9.4 ExxonMobil Corporation

9.5 The Dow Chemical Company

9.6 Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

9.7 ElringKlinger AG

9.8 Unique Fabricating Inc.

9.9 Avery Dennison

9.10 W. KOPP GmbH and Co. KG.



