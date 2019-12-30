Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Casing Heads Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Casing Heads Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are The Weir Group PLC (United Kingdom), American Jereh International Corporation (United States), CCSC Petroleum Equipment LTD CO. (China), Sunry Oilwell Equipment Co. Ltd. (China), TechnipFMC (United Kingdom), JMP Petroleum Technologies (United States), Integrated Equipment (United States), Wellhead Systems Incorporated (WSI) (United States), TIGER VALVE COMPANY (United States) and Horizon Wellhead (United States).

Casing head is used in drilling process and is a very important equipment to connect the casing pipe, BOP and oil (gas) production wellhead, and also to hang casing pipes except for surface casing. On the top of the conductor pipe casing head are often welded or screwed and the casing then become a part of the wellhead system of the oil well and can control the wellhead pressure. There are of casing heads according to its hanged casing types: screw casing head and slip casing head that can be distinguished by its hanged casing layers: single casing head, dual casing head and triplex casing head.



Market Drivers

Increasing Demand from Oil and Gas Industry

Increasing Number of New Offshore Well Drilling Projects

Market Trend

Emphasizing On the Digitalization for the Offshore Oil & Gas Projects

Technological Advancement for Well Drilling Process

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Well Casing & Cementing

High Cost Associated With Well Casing & Cementing

Opportunities

New Oilfields Findings in the Offshore Regions

Increasing Demand from the Developing Countries

Challenges

Lack of Technical Professionals

Global Casing Heads Product Types In-Depth: Screw Casing Head, Slip Casing Head





Global Casing Heads Major Applications/End users: Onshore, Offshore





To comprehend Global Casing Heads market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Casing Heads market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

