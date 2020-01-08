Global "Stearic Acid Market" Report (2020 - 2025) focuses on key growth factors, prospects, market competition and other key aspects, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue, and CAGR.

Stearic Acid Market report delivers rational insights alongside historical and forecast data to benefit in better understanding of the Global Stearic Acid Market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Stearic Acid Market.

Stearic AcidMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

BASF

Godrej Industries

Procter and Gamble

Wilmar International

3F GROUP

Cayman Chemical

Chemceed

Deeno Group

Emery Oleochemicals

Stearic acid is a waxy solid saturated fatty acid that contains 18-carbon chain. It naturally occurs in coconut oil, palm kernel oil, animal and vegetable fats, and in the milk of several mammals. The chemical formula of stearic acid is C17H35CO2H. Commercially used stearic acid is a mixture of approximately equal amounts of stearic and palmitic acid and small amounts of oleic acid. It is mainly used in the manufacturing soaps and detergents and cosmetics such as shampoos, shaving products, and creams

Benefits such as enhanced shelf life, versatility, and stability as a base for cosmetics are expected to be critical aspects of industry growth in near future. Additionally, it acts as an excellent binder and thickening agent for personal care products. Powerful cleansing and surfactant properties that facilitate removal of oil and dirt in the skin are projected to strengthen demand in cosmetics and detergent applications. High demand in personal care and soaps and detergents as the surfactant is anticipated to foster product penetration in these segments in next few years. Growing application scope in several niche segments including candle manufacturing, metal processing, and dietary supplements is also expected to bolster industry growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific stearic acid market accounted for most of the total demand in 2017 and is projected to witness the fastest growth on account of rapid industrialization. Growing demand for personal care, detergents and plastics maybe attributed to high growth in the region. Emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea are slated to emerge as major consumers, complementing market growth.

The global Stearic Acid market was valued at 6890 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 9950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Stearic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stearic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Stearic Acid in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Stearic Acid manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Stearic Acid Market Segment by Type covers:

Fractionation

Pressing Method

Hydrogenation Method

Stearic Acid Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Soaps and Detergents

Intermediates

Personal Care

Rubber Processing

Textile

Lubricants

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the marketgrowth rateof Stearic Acid market?

What are thekey factors drivingthe global Stearic Acid market?

Who are thekey manufacturersin Stearic Acid market space?

What are themarket opportunities, market risk and market overviewof the Stearic Acidmarket?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Stearic Acid market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Stearic Acid market?

What are the Stearic Acid market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Stearic Acidindustries?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applicationsof Stearic Acidmarket?

What aresales, revenue, and price analysis by regionsof Stearic Acid industries?

Key Benefits to purchase this report

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market.

Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed

The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information,growth rateof Stearic Acid market in 2025is also explained.Additionally, type wise and application wise consumptiontables andfiguresof Stearic Acid marketare also given.

