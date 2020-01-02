Global Fuel retailing market comprises companies that operate by selling automotive fuel or lubricating oils at the retail stores such as service station, fuel stations, and similar others. Fuel retailing is described by disruptions unlocking new sources of value, such as EVs and changing consumer demands for â€˜seamlessâ€™ experiences. Diesel sales have grown more rapidly over the period, as more motorists have switched to diesel vehicles, Operators need to sell a high volume of fuel to cover operating costs and generate profit. These are key factors of fuel retailing market.

The major players in Global Fuel Retailing Market:

Wesfarmers (Australia),Caltex Australia (Australia),BP Australia (United Kingdom),7-Eleven (United States),PetrolPlaza (Germany),Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) (India),Nayara Energy (India),Shell (Netherlands),Retail Petroleum Solutions RPS (Turkey),Boyett Petroleum (United States),,RKA Petroleum Companies (United States),DCC plc (Ireland)

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Automobile Industry

The Modernized Fuel Stations with Unique Services like Resting Place, Data-Driven Automatic Pricing, and Various Types of Fuels Mix

Rising Usage of Advanced Tools

Market Trends:

Demographic and Lifestyle Changes Will Likely Curb Demand Growth for Car Ownership, Subduing Fuel Demand

Growing Demand of Technology Such As IOT and AI

Market Challenges:

Stringent Regulation of Fuel Retailing

Market Restraints:

Fluctuating Prices of Fuel

Challenges with Logistic Planning and Traceability of the Fuel

Market Opportunities:

Rising Need of High-Speed Charging Stations Due To Use of Electric Vehicles (EVS)

The Global Fuel Retailing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Gasoline, Diesel, Heavy Fuel Oil, Jet Fuel and Kerosene), Distribution Channel (Service Station, Fuel Stations, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Fuel Retailing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

There are 15 Chapters analyzing in detail about Global Fuel Retailing market.

Chapter 1: to describe Global Fuel Retailing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2: to analyze the top manufacturers of Global Fuel Retailing, with sales, revenue, and price of Global Fuel Retailing, in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 3: to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 4: to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Global Fuel Retailing, for each region, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11: to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 12: Global Fuel Retailing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: to describe Global Fuel Retailing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Finally, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

