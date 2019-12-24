The global earthmoving equipment market is projected to reach USD 84.24 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

A new report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Earthmoving Equipment MarketSize, Share and Industry Analysis, By Equipment Type (Excavators, Loaders, Dump Trucks and Others), By Industry (Construction, Mining, Agriculture and Forestry and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, states that the value of the market stood at USD 69.85 billion in 2018.

The global earthmoving equipment market is projected to reach USD 84.24 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The report also shares an exhaustive analysis of the trends, factors, and competitive and regional dynamics that will chart the growth trajectory of the market during the forecast period. Apart from this, the report also provides a macroscopic overview of the general industry outlook that will also influence the development of the market and aid businesses to make informed decisions regarding the strategies they need to adopt to stay ahead of the competition.

Widening Service Offerings by OEMs to Elevate Market Potential

In a bid to enhance customer experience, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are adopting different strategies to gain firm ground in this market, according to the earthmoving equipment market analysis. The most preferred strategies taken up by OEMs include constant improvement in operations, developing advanced machinery, and offering better and efficient after-sales services to customers. While in developing regions companies are competing over price, in developed nations competition is mainly based on delivering high-quality products and services that will benefit consumers in the long-run.

One of the primary forces driving the growth of this market is the rising investment and energy in infrastructure development across the globe. According to the World Infrastructure Congress, global expenditure on infrastructure will touch USD 9 trillion by 2025. A study by Oxford Economics estimates that the world will need to invest around USD 94 trillion between 2016 and 2040 to meet the demands of an ever-increasing world population. This means, on average, infrastructure development will require an annual investment of USD 3.7 trillion till 2040. These numbers bode well for the earthmoving equipment market growth as rapid industrialization and urbanization, especially in developing nations, will ramp up the demand for heavy earth-moving machinery.

Key Industry Players:

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

AB Volvo

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd

SANY America

Liebherr Group

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

Terex Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Stiff Competition to Energize Market Dynamics

Major companies are doubling down their investment in developing innovative products and introducing new-age technologies such as Internet of Things and Machine Learning. Furthermore, many companies are looking to entrench their position in this market through setting up of new plants and offering novel solutions to customers.

