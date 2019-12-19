Logistics Market 2020 research report would be to deliver the correct and tactical analysis of the market share, growth factors, demand, industry size, regional segmentation, dynamics as well as prices variant for its forecast year 2024.

Report Titled: “Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024”

Global Logistics market research report 2020 delivers a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. Logistics market report discovers diverse topics such as regional market scope, product market various applications, market size according to specific product, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, market size forecast, and more. This report also covers details of market size, growth spectrum, and the competitive scenario of Logistics market in the forecast period.

Global Logistics market is estimated growth “USD 287.1 million by 2020-2024 with a CAGR of almost 5%”. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 4.13%" by the end of 2024.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER:

Consumer goods

Automotive

Food and beverage

Healthcare

Others

Global Logistics market is formulated with the help of industry experts, processing companies, and analytical service providers that address the value chain of the market. The Logistics market report has been compiled through all the major resources and certifies significant statistics that are responsible to determine the future prospects of the Logistics industry across the globe. The report utilizes secondary research to examine riskier details about the Logistics market value structure, core pool of readers and different applications.

Major Key Players of Global Logistics Market:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV AS

FedEx Corp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Kenco

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

and XPO Logistics Inc.

About Logistics Market:

Logistics Market analysis considers sales from consumer goods, automotive, food and beverage, healthcare, and other end-users. Our study also finds the sales of logistics in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the consumer goods segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the growth of the personal care and consumer electronics sector will play a significant role in the consumer goods segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global logistics market report looks at factors such as increasing cross-border trade, rise in use of multimodal transport, and growing e-commerce industry. However, impact due to trade war, growing number of cargo thefts, and high operational costs may hamper the growth of the logistics industry over the forecast period.

The Primary Objectives of Logistics Market Report Are:

Comprehensive Logistics market intellect through detailed segmentation,

Logistics market size and forecasts, growth rates, market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market situation and trends

Detailed analysis of current dynamics and trends, key market players, and strategies in the Logistics industry,

Detailed value chain analysis and review of growth factors essential for the existing Logistics market players and new entrants,

Provide emerging opportunities in the Logistics industry and the future impact of major drivers and restraints of the Logistics market and,

Support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. Etc.

Logistics Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Use Of Multimodal Transport



Trends: Digital Transformation In Logistics



Challenges: Growing Number Of Cargo Thefts





Increasing use of multimodal transport



Multimodal transport decreases cargo handling time and costs per vehicle. It also helps keep inventory and merchandise costs under control. Moreover, multimodal transport ensures the safety of goods during transport. For instance, FedEx uses multiple modes of transport such as air or sea and rail or road to ensure the safety of goods until they are delivered to their destinations. Due to many such benefits, enterprises are increasing their preference for multimodal transport to efficiently transport their products during outbound logistics. Thus, the increasing use of multimodal transport will lead to the expansion of the global logistics market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Digital transformation in logistics



The logistics market is undergoing a continuous digital transformation globally as OEMs and technology suppliers recalibrate business strategies. The increasing competitive pressure is forcing logistics vendors to implement means that increase efficiency and reduce costs. This has resulted in the implementation of technology-enabled services such as telematics and electronic proof of delivery (ePOD). Telematic services in trucks provide real-time information about the condition of the vehicle, traffic, loading capacity, and the condition of cargo in the trucks. The implementation of telematics offers benefits such as shorter standby times, less wear on the vehicle, monitoring of the vital status of the driver, fewer accidents, optimized routing, and an increase in capacity utilization. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.





The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Logistics market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Logistics market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global logistics market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading logistics manufacturers, that include C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kenco, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc Also, the logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Valuable Points from Logistics Market Research Report 2020-2024:

Significant changes in Market dynamics.

Reporting and assessment of recent industry developments.

A complete background analysis, which includes a valuation of the parental Logistics Market.

Current, Historical, and projected size of the Logistics Market from the viewpoint of both value and volume.

Logistics Market segmentation according to Top Regions.

Logistics Market shares and strategies of key Manufacturers.

Emerging Specific segments and regional for Logistics Market.

An objective valuation of the trajectory of the Market.

Recommendations to Top Companies for reinforcement their foothold in the market.

Logistics Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value Chain Analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market Outlook



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



•Market segmentation by end-user



•Comparison by end-user



•Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by end-user



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Use of blockchain with logistics



•Growing demand for green logistics



•Digital transformation in logistics



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.



•Deutsche Bahn AG



•Deutsche Post AG



•DSV AS



•FedEx Corp.



•J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.



•Kenco



•Kuehne + Nagel International AG



•United Parcel Service Inc.



•XPO Logistics Inc.



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE



