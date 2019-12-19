A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 120 pages, titled as 'Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America and important players/vendors such as Athenahealth (United States), Ambra Health (United States), Allscripts (United States) etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.



Scope of the Study

Cloud computing, often referred to as ‘the cloud', is a method to store and access the data and programs over the internet. The cloud computing is the delivery of computing resources over the internet on a pay-for-use basis. The resources which are used are elastic and the user pays for the services procured. Improvement of healthcare infrastructure invites the implementation of cloud computing as an effective data transportation and storage facility is bound to transform the sluggish pace at which clerical activities in medical organizations take place.



The market study is being classified, by Application (Clinical Information Systems {Electronic Medical Records, Population Health Management, Tele health, Radiology Information Systems, Laboratory Information Management Systems, Pharmacy Information Systems and Other Clinical Information Systems} and Nonclinical Information Systems {Revenue Cycle Management, Financial Management, Health Information Exchange, Supply Chain Management Solutions, Billing and Accounts Management, Fraud Management and Other Nonclinical Information Systems}) and major geographies with country level break-up.



Athenahealth (United States), Ambra Health (United States), Allscripts (United States), Carestream Corporation (Canada), CareCloud Corporation (United States), ClearData Networks Inc. (United States), Cerner Corporation (United States), Dell Inc. (United States), Epic Systems Corporation (United States), GE Healthcare (United States), NextGen Healthcare (United States), INFINITT Healthcare (South Korea), iTelagen Inc. (United States), IBM (United States), Merge Healthcare Inc. (United States) and Koninklijke Philips (Netherland) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Sectra AB (Sweden), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), NTT DATA Corporation (Japan), Nuance Communications (United States) and DICOM Grid Inc. (United States).



Research Analyst at HTF MI predicts that United States Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Healthcare Cloud Computing market throughout the predicted period.



Segment Analysis

HTF MI has segmented the market of Global Healthcare Cloud Computing market by Type, Application and Region.



On the basis of geography, the market of Healthcare Cloud Computing has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Service Model, the sub-segment i.e. Infrastructure-As-A-Service (IaaS) will boost the Healthcare Cloud Computing market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Component, the sub-segment i.e. Software will boost the Healthcare Cloud Computing market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Deployment Model, the sub-segment i.e. Hybrid Cloud will boost the Healthcare Cloud Computing market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Pricing Model, the sub-segment i.e. Pay-As-You-Go Model will boost the Healthcare Cloud Computing market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.



Market Drivers

Rise In Adoption of Wearable Devices, Big Data Analytics and IOT in Healthcare

Advantage Associated To Cloud Computing Healthcare as Better Storage, Scalability of Data and Flexibility

Proliferation of New Payment Models Cost Efficiency of Cloud

Rising Cloud Assisted Medical Collaborations



Market Trend

Development and Innovation in Cloud Computing Healthcare



Restraints

Bandwidth Issues Associated With Legacy Systems

Data Security and Privacy Concern



Opportunities

Potential Growth in Emerging Countries

Emergence of Telecloud



Challenges

Issues Related to the Interoperability of Cloud



Key Target Audience

Business Research And Consulting Service Providers, Government Bodies And Municipal Corporations, Healthcare It Providers, Healthcare Insurance Companies/Payers, Healthcare Institutions/Providers (Hospitals, Medical Groups, Physician Practices, Diagnostic Centers, And Outpatient Clinics), Research And Development Companies and Venture Capitalists



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.



