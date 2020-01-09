Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Anti-static Brush Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Anti-static Brush Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Westmont Inc. (United States), Gordon Brush Mfg. Co., Inc. (United States), Precision Brush Co. (United States), Mersen (France), Electro Static Technology (United States), West Coast Brush Mfg., Inc. (United States), Braun Brush Company (United States), Justman Brush Company (United States), Spiral Brushes, Inc. (United States) and MG chemical (Canada), Mill-Rose Co (United States), Cocker-Weber Brush Company (United States), Tanis, Inc. (United States), Sohre Turbomachinery, Inc. (United States), Carolina Brush Co. (United States) and Degage Corporation (United States).

The anti-static brush is used for cleaning dust on polyester, frames, glass and other surfaces which carries a static charge. It is also known as static wiper brushes, anti-static wipes, and anti-static strip. It is also used for removes dirt and dust on PCB's or other sensitive components. It is made from low-charging materials and natural bristle materials. It is widely used in various application such as chemical, metals, mining, cement, power, oil & gas, pulp & paper, and others.

Market Drivers

Increasing Usage of Anti-Static Brush in Various Application

Rising Demand for Technology Advanced Anti-Static Brush Product

Market Trend

Rising Number of Customer from Online Channel

Restraints

Rising Price of Raw Material

Opportunities

Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China, India, Brazil, among others

Challenges

Lack of Awareness regarding Anti-Static Brush Products

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

To comprehend Global Anti-static Brush market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Anti-static Brush market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

