Epigenetics refers to the covalent modification of DNA, RNA, or protein that results in changes to the function and/or regulation of these molecules, without altering their primary sequences. These modifications can occur naturally, or can be influenced, by several factors including age, environment, disease state, and changes in lifestyle.



Expanding application areas of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases, personalized medicine, and target therapy are expected to provide growth opportunities for players operating in the epigenetics market in the coming years. The growth in this market is primarily attributed to decreasing sequencing costs, increasing research activity, funding for epigenetics research, rising prevalence of cancer and growing applications of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases.



Epigenetic changes such as dysregulation of DNA methylation are associated with cancer development and progression. Epigenetics provides new opportunities for deriving therapeutic strategies designed to reverse dysregulation in cancer. Several cancer research studies that utilize epigenetics techniques are currently underway; significant investments are being made to support these researches. The increasing prevalence of cancer will drive epigenetics research focused on this condition, which will drive growth in epigenetics market.



The global epigenetics market is projected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2022 from USD 0.85 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 13.3%.



Applications of Epigenetics Market:



# Oncology

# Metabolic Diseases

# Developmental Biology

# Immunology

# Cardiovascular Diseases



Oncology is one of those applications where epigenetics technology is extensively used for deriving therapeutic strategies designed to reverse transcriptional abnormalities inherent to the cancer epigenome. The disruption of epigenetic modifications, such as DNA methylation and histone modification, results in altered gene function or expression and cellular transformation leading cancer. Epigenetics assists in the development of inhibitors of DNA methyltransferases and histone deacetylases (HDACs), which have been found to be clinically effective in cancer treatment, attesting to the value of epigenetic therapies in oncology.



Major Market Developments:



1. In July 2017, Agilent launched AriaDx Real-Time PCR System

2. In June 2017, Illumina launched Extended RAS Panel, a NGS kit

3. In January 2017, Illumina entered into an agreement with Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands) to integrate Ilumina’s sequencing systems with Philips’ IntelliSpace Genomics clinical informatics platform for oncology.



Regional Analysis of Epigenetics Market:



The epigenetics market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing R&D spending, increasing government initiatives, and rising focus on key market players in the region. Emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India offer significant growth potential to market players.



This can primarily be attributed to the diversified healthcare market in this region, growing incidence of infectious and chronic disorders, and increasing R&D initiatives targeted at the development of innovative genomic techniques. In addition, developments in research infrastructure, increasing R&D expenditure, low labor cost, and rapid growth in the number of CROs and pharmaceutical industry are encouraging market players to invest in these countries.



Key Players In Epigenetics Market:



The prominent players of this market are Illumina (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Diagenode (Belgium), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Merck Millipore (US), Abcam (UK), Active Motif (US), New England Biolabs (US), Agilent (US), Zymo Research (US), PerkinElmer (US), Bio-Rad (US).

