Carbon Nanotubes - A Market Overview and Forecast 2020 - 2025, This report presents a profound evaluation of basic elements of Carbon Nanotubes industry such as production scale and profit generation. Market driving factors, newly adopted technologies, latest business methodologies have been discussed in this report. The report also forecasts the potential of the market and reviews thorough analysis of vital segments and regional markets.

"The market for carbon nanotubes is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period."

Major factors driving the market studied are the growing adoption of carbon nanotubes and technological advances in carbon nanotubes. Various environmental concerns and health and safety issues are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Multi-walled carbon nanotubes dominated the market is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing application of carbon nanotubes for battery additives, anti-static plastic parts etc.

– Increasing use in electronic and storage devices is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption seen in countries, such as China and Japan

Competitive Landscape:

Carbon nanotubes market is fragmented as the market share is distributed among a large number of players. Some of the major players of the market include Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Timesnano), Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd., Nanocyl SA, Arkema, and Showa Denko KK among others.

Growing Adoption of Carbon Nanotubes

– Nanotubes are playing a crucial role in technological advancements in medicine, electronics, engineering, and various other applications. However, the cost-efficient mass production of nanotubes has always been a challenge.

– Innovations in developing robust and reliable production methods, with proper control and measurement at atomic scale, have surfaced repeatedly. With reduced production time and cost, the nanotubes market has the potential for high growth in the near future.

– Common methods for industrial production are arc discharge, high-pressure carbon monoxide disproportionation, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), and laser ablation.

– NASA�s Glenn Research Center has developed another efficient and versatile technique to purify nanotubes by dissolving excess reactants and catalysts in a metal chloride salt. Eliminating these residual impurities will allow nanotubes to be more reliable and predictable.

– Research on nanotubes has had a widespread impact on health, information, energy, and many other fields, where there are major economic benefits to the commercialization of new technologies.

– The increasing adoption of novel manufacturing techniques and increasing applications of nanotubes are driving their demand, globally, especially in developed economies.

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical dynamics-Report foresees dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

Identifying key cannibalizes- Strong substitute of a product or service is that the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring marketing research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies before.

Spotting emerging trends- Report helps to identify upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a specific emerging trend.

Interrelated opportunities-This report will allow making decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

