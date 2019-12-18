Top Players in Digital Content Creation Market are Adobe Systems Incorporated, Aptara Inc., Acrolinx GmbH, Apple, Inc., Corel Corporation, Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd., MarketMuse, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Quark Software, Inc. and Trivantis

The global digital content creation market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the extensive usage of social media. Social media sites such as Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook are expected to register impressive demand for digital content across the world. A report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Digital Content CreationMarket Size, Share and Global Trend by Context (Textual, Graphical, Video, Audio), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), Industry Vertical (Retail and E-commerce, Government, Automotive, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Media and Entertainment, Education, Travel and Tourism), and Geography Forecast till 2025” offers valuable insights into factors enabling growth in the global market.

Digital content creation involves the process of developing ideas and collecting relevant information from different media channels to get specific content. This information is available in several forms such as audio, text, graphics, images, and animation. Fortune Business Insights, as per the wide availability, predicts the market to grow in the coming years.

Growing E-commerce Business to Propel the Market

The primary drivers responsible for positively impacting the digital content creation market are rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing implementation, and growing IT investments. Also, emerging e-commerce businesses across the world are likely to give significant impetus to the market by 2025. As per research studies, the social-media use is rising and intends to reach majority of e-readers over the next few years. This is further expected to drive the digital content creation market between 2018 and 2025.

In 2018, the United Nations published a report which shows that around 47% of the global population is adopting social media websites and are now online. As the penetration of cloud computing is rising, it has become easy to store large amounts of data now. This can lower the costs of data storage, which in turn, will result in the transformation of the digital content management. With the growing adoption of digital content creation methods, the demand for digital content creators is expected to increase too.

North America to Remain Strong with Rapid Technological Advancements

The global digital content creation market in North America is expected to contribute at a higher rate during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising adoption of digital content creation tools in this region. Also, the increasing penetration of digital content creation services and rising technological developments in North America countries may help the market to grow. Following North America, Europe is projected to hold a strong position and accelerate growth in the global market for digital content creation.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to offer attractive growth opportunities over the next few years. This is primarily backed by the growing adoption of different digital content creation tools in this region. The countries in Asia Pacific such as China and India are increasing their focus on digital technology and enhancing internet infrastructure. Furthermore, the market in the Middle East and Africa is likely to witness considerable growth mainly driven by growing awareness about digital content creation.

Companies Working on Novel Ideas for Digital Content Creation to Expand Rapidly

Recent advancements in technologies are encouraging companies to develop innovation digital content creation ideas. Therefore, companies are likely to invest heavily in the implementation of digital content creation tools by 2025. Also, the growing need for quality and engaging content from users may shift the focus of companies to digital content creation tools. In addition to this, companies are upgrading their digital content creation technologies to increase their customer base.

For instance, Animaker has developed a cloud-based DIY software in November 2018. This software allows other companies and individuals to create animated videos with different templates and characters built-in the software. Another company called Magisto developed an automated video editing app in May 2018. The main objective of the company was to fulfil the rising need for fast and affordable video content especially among small scale businesses.

