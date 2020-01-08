Latest Report Available at Orbis Research Global Tonic Water Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

The driving factor influencing the global tonic water market includes increasing disposable income due to modernization, tremendous traction and popularity of tonic water due to the availability of different variants, increasing popularity of internet and social media, and promotion of tonic water as a mixer with liquor. Another driving factor influencing the global tonic water market includes an increasing number of individuals are keenly focusing on their health and efforting to reduce calorie intake and growing presence of tonic water with a variety of flavors with an intention to attract consumers. In terms of region, Europe and North America is dominating the global tonic water market and expected to hold the highest market share in the coming years.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Tonic Water market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter's Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Tonic Water market.

Major players in the global Tonic Water market include:

Schweppes

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Jack Rudy Cocktail

Haber's Tonic Syrup

Q Drinks

Sodastream

Johnstonic

Hansen's

Coca-Cola Company

El Guapo

Seagram's

Russell and Co

White Rock

Stirrings

Shasta Tonic Water

Zevia

Fentimans

Bradleys Tonic

On the basis of types, the Tonic Water market is primarily split into:

Slimline Tonic Water

Diet Tonic Water

Regular Tonic Water

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Off-trade (Supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience store)

On-trade (bars/nightclubs)

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

Other Regions

The global tonic water market is categorized into several segmentation including type, content, application, and region. Based on the type, the global tonic water market is fragmented into flavored and non-flavored. On the basis of application, global tonic water is subjected into alcoholic drinks and direct consumption. On the basis of content, the global tonic water market is classified into regular and diet. Looping on to the regional overview, the global tonic water market is a wide range to North America, USA, Canada, Mexico, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, The Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, South America, Brazil, Argentina, and Columbia. Leading players of the global tonic water market include Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Jack Rudy Cocktail, Q Drinks, Sodastream, Johnstone, Hansen’s, Coca-Cola Company, El Guapo, Seagram’s Rusell and Co, White Rock, Stirrings, Shasta Tonic Water, Zevia, Schweppes, Fentimans, and Bradleys Tonic.

Chapter 1 provides an overview of the Tonic Water market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Tonic Water market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Tonic Water industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Tonic Water market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Tonic Water, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Tonic Water in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Tonic Water in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Tonic Water. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole Tonic Water market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Tonic Water market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

