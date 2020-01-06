Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market 2020 report covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment, etc. cover different segment market sizes, both volume, and value. It also covers different industry's clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Global “Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market” 2020 report implement in-depth research of the industry with a focus on the current market trends future prospects.The automotive ADAS market analysis considers sales from both passenger cars and commercial vehicle applications. Our study also finds the sales of automotive ADAS in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

The global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market is valued at USD 57.51 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% during 2020-2023. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market based on company, product type, end-user, and key regions.

In 2020, the passenger car segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as enhanced safety will play a significant role in the passenger car segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global automotive ADAS market report looks at factors such as the decline in sensor prices, an increase in travel time, and stringent regulations promoting adoption ADAS. However, high costs associated with service and maintenance of ADAS, functional issues associated with adverse weather conditions, and lack of trust in system reliability may hamper the growth of the automotive ADAS industry over the forecast period.

List of theTop Key Playersof Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market:

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

DENSO Corp

Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd

Intel Corp

Magna International Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

Veoneer Inc

and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The scope of the report covers all the major system technologies that are currently being implemented in the global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) industry. Market values are based on the end-user (public and private) based on the manufacturing of Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) systems. Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market manufacturers place orders when they receive work orders from Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market operators such as commercial, military, and others. Therefore, market numbers are derived from the end-user perspective, considering their (Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market operators) orders for the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market.

Adoption of V2X technology to enhance ADAS performance

The automotive industry has been witnessing quick developments in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle technologies. For instance, the advent of 5G technology is anticipated to boost the adoption of cellular V2X during the forecast period. Also, prominent vendors are working on integrating V2X communication with ADAS as a part of advanced safety solutions to make modern cars safe and more convenient to drive in remote areas. Also, V2X communication shelps ADAS in detecting objects precisely. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Market Dynamics:

Increase in travel time Rise in traffic congestion and long-distance traveling are some key factors that have led to an increase in the time spent in vehicles. This has led to a demand for the incorporation of safety functions such as ADAS in passenger cars to assist drivers. Developed economies such as the US and the UK are adopting ADAS technologies such as AEBS, TPMS, BSD, LDWS, and ACC as a standard fitment in recent times. The inclusion of ADAS features in vehicles also helps to increase comfort and reduce stress. Thus, the increase in travel time will lead to the incorporation of automotive ADAS in vehicles will lead to the expansion of the global automotive ADAS market at a CAGR of almost 21%

Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 150 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market by means of aregion:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global automotive ADAS market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive ADAS manufacturers, that include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Magna International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.Also, the automotive advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Following are Key Queries of Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market:

Which geographical region would have more demand for Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) products/services?

What are the business strategies accepted by leading players in the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) region-wise market?

Which country would see the precipitous rise in CAGR and annual Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) growth?

What is the ongoing and estimated Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market size in the upcoming years?

What is the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market possibility for long-term investment?

What type of opportunity would the country provide for current and Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market new players?

What are the risk and challenges involved in Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suppliers?

What are the factors which would propel the demand for the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) product in the coming years?

What is the impact study of numerous factors in the growth of the Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market?

What are the latest trends in the regional Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market and how prosperous they are?

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2020

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market by offline distribution channel

Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed sports merchandise market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed sports merchandise market in Americas

Licensed sports merchandise market in EMEA

Licensed sports merchandise market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

