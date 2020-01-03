Prostate Biopsy Devices industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Prostate biopsy is a procedure in which small hollow needle-core samples are removed from a man's prostate gland to be examined microscopically for the presence of cancer. Prostate biopsy samples can be collected in different ways. Your prostate biopsy may involve:1. Passing the needle through the wall of the rectum (transrectal biopsy). This is the most common way of performing a prostate biopsy.2. Inserting the needle through the area of skin between the anus and scrotum (transperineal biopsy). A small cut is made in the area of skin (perineum) between the anus and the scrotum. The biopsy needle is inserted through the cut and into the prostate to draw out a sample of tissue. An MRI or CT scan is generally used to guide this procedure.

The global production of Prostate Biopsy Devices is about 1492 K Units in 2016, USA is the largest production region in 2016, the second largest production region is Europe, in short, the prostate biopsy devices is mainly produced in developed countries;The global consumption of Prostate Biopsy Devices is about 1492 K Units in 2016; USA is the largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 652 K Unit; Europe is also the second largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 345 K Unit, the market share is about 23%; The average price of Prostate Biopsy Devices is about 151 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 36%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend;According to this study, over the next five years the Prostate Biopsy Devices market will register a 6.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 700 million by 2024, from US$ 490 million in 2019.

Prostate Biopsy Devicesmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Bard

BD

Argon Medical Devices

Invivo

Cook Medical

TSK

UROMED

Biomedical

Sterylab

Amecath

Geotekmedical

Prostate Biopsy DevicesProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Prostate Biopsy Devices consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Prostate Biopsy Devices market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Prostate Biopsy Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Prostate Biopsy Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Prostate Biopsy Devices marketis primarily split into:

Reusable Devices

Disposable Devices

By the end users/application, Prostate Biopsy Devices marketreport coversthe following segments:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs)

Diagnostic Centers

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

2020-2024 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered



2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Prostate Biopsy Devices Segment by Type

2.3 Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Prostate Biopsy Devices Segment by Application

2.5 Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)



3 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices by Players

3.1 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Sales by Players (2016-2019)

3.1.2 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.2 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Revenue by Players (2016-2019)

3.2.2 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2019)

3.3 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Prostate Biopsy Devices Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion



4 Prostate Biopsy Devices by Regions

4.1 Prostate Biopsy Devices by Regions

4.1.1 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East and Africa Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption Growth



5 Americas

5.1 Americas Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Prostate Biopsy Devices Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries



6 APAC

6.1 APAC Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Prostate Biopsy Devices Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Prostate Biopsy Devices Consumption by Application

And Many More…

