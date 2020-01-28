The Foam Glass Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Foam Glass market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Foam Glass Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Foam Glass Market:

Pittsburgh Corning, GLAPOR, Earthstone, JSC Gomelglass, REFAGLASS, Zhejiang DEHO, Huichang New Material, YaHong, ZhenShen, Zhong Tai Tian Cheng, Zhengdi, ShouBang, Xin Shun Da, YongLi, Aotai.

The global foam glass market reached USD $$$ million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1,806 million by the end of the year 2024 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.54% during the period of assessment.

Foam glass, otherwise known as cellular glass is a lightweight, opaque glass material having a closed-cell structure. It is made in molds that are packed with crushed or granulated glass mixed with a chemical agent such as carbon or limestone. At the temperature at which the glass grains become soft enough to cohere, the agent gives off a gas that is entrapped in the glass and forms the closed-cell structure that remains after cooling. Foam glass is a novel gassy material and is a kind of thermal insulation, not flammable building material, in which there are numerous closed tiny pores. There are many advantages about it, such as light weight, high strength, and low thermal conductivity. Foam glass is light enough to float in water and has been used as a substitute for cork, but its main uses are for thermal and sound insulation. It is impervious to moisture, most fumes, and vermin.

Asia Pacific reckoned as the most significant regional market and accounted for 34.50% of the total market volume in 2018. The market share is expected to increase to reach 42.11% by 2024. Increase demand in China will be a decisive factor for the overall Asia Pacific foam glass industry, which is expected to benefit from the lower raw material prices and augment supply levels over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the market for foam glass is segmented into building, infrastructure, chemical & industrial, gardening & landscaping, agricultural & water treatment, and other. The building segment was valued at USD $$$ million in the year 2018 and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 579 million in the year 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.30% during the period of assessment.

The Foam Glass market can be devided based on product types and It's sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Foam Glass Market on the basis of Types are:

Black(Gray) Foam Glass

White Foam Glass

Others(Multicolor)

On The basis Of Application, the Global Foam Glass Market is Segmented into:

Cryogenic Systems

Heat Transfer Fluid Systems

Chemical Processing Systems

Commercial Piping and Building

Others

Regions Are covered By Foam Glass Market Report 2019 To 2024.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Scope of this report:

-The scope of this research report extends from the basic outline of the Foam Glass market to tricky structures, classifications and applications. This research report also provides a clear picture of the global Foam Glass market by presenting data through effective information graphics. It also provides a detailed list of factors that affect market growth.

-A detailed study of the competitive landscape of the Global Foam Glass Market has been given along with the insights of the companies, financial status, trending developments, mergers & acquisitions and SWOT analysis. This research will give a clear and precise idea about the overall market to the readers to take beneficial decisions.

-Foam Glass Market Report provides future growth drivers and competitive landscape. This will be beneficial for buyers of the market report to gain a clear view of the important growth and subsequent market strategy. The granular information in the Foam Glass market will help monitor future profitability and make important decisions for growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Foam Glass are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

