Retail E-commerce Software is a series of Software used for e-commerce activity. E-commerce (electronic commerce or EC) is the buying and selling of goods and services, or the transmitting of funds or data, over an electronic network, primarily the internet. These business transactions occur either as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-consumer (C2C) or consumer-to-business (C2B). The terms e-commerce and e-business are often used interchangeably. The term e-tail is also sometimes used in reference to transactional processes for online shopping.

The retail e-commerce, E-commerce is a transaction of buying or selling online. The main role of the retail e-commerce software is to support the transaction online.

In 2019, the global Retail E-commerce Software market size was US$ 5215.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 10640 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2026.

Retail E-commerce Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Retail E-commerce Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Retail E-commerce Software market is segmented into On-Premise, Saas, etc.

Segment by Application, the Retail E-commerce Software market is segmented into PC Terminal, Mobile Terminal, etc.

The Retail E-commerce Software market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Retail E-commerce Software market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Retail E-commerce Software market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Retail E-commerce Software business, the date to enter into the Retail E-commerce Software market, Retail E-commerce Software product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Magento, WooThemes, Shopify, PrestaShop, VirtueMart, OpenCart, BigCommerce, osCommerce, Demandware, Yahoo Store, IBM, SAP Hybris, Oracle ATG Commerce, Open Text Corporation, Pitney Bowes, CenturyLink, Volusion, Ekm Systems, Digital River, Constellation Software, Sitecore, Shopex, Guanyi Soft, Centaur, U1City, Baison, HiShop, etc.

This report focuses on the global Retail E-commerce Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Retail E-commerce Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

Magento

WooThemes

Shopify

PrestaShop

VirtueMart

OpenCart

BigCommerce

osCommerce

Demandware

Yahoo Store

IBM

SAP Hybris

Oracle ATG Commerce

Open Text Corporation

Pitney Bowes

CenturyLink

Volusion

Ekm Systems

Digital River

Constellation Software

Sitecore

Shopex

Guanyi Soft

Centaur

U1City

Baison

HiShop

For top companies in United States, European Union, and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

On-Premise

Saas

PC Terminal

Mobile Terminal

This report studies the global market size of the Retail E-commerce Software especially focuses on the key regions like the United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Retail E-commerce Software production, revenue, market share, and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, types, and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2026.

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of the World (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Retail E-commerce Software Market analysis reports provide a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Retail E-commerce Software Market. It provides the Retail E-commerce Software industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data. This Retail E-commerce Software industry study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

