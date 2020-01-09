The primary aim of the report on Global Chipless RFID Market is to study comprehensive details of the market investors, key industry players which will enable them to make vital decisions in regards to Chipless RFID growth opportunities and future investment scope.

Market Overview

The chipless RFID market is expected to register a CAGR of 28%, over the forecast period 2019 - 2024. Technological advancements have led to new approaches within the RFID technology like microprocessors with 5.8 GHz tags for smart cards and chipless IDs that enable contactless communication even in the absence of a silicon chip.

- The chipless RFID technology has emerged as a low?cost alternative for chipped RFID system and has the potential to penetrate mass markets for low?cost item tagging, considering the high cost of silicon chip RFID transponders compared to optical barcodes. Thus, problems of achieving low-cost chipped RFID are presented with the proposed solution of chipless RFID for lowering the price of the RFID tag.

Request for a sample report here @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586632

- For instance, in August 2018, the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering and the Center for Wireless Communications at UC San Diego announced their chipless ID technology that can reflect WiFi signals. The chipless RFID technology released by them is in the form of metal tags made from copper foil printed on thin, flexible substrates, like paper.

- The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) estimated that by 2020, more than 50 billion objects will be networked, of which many will use chipless RFID. With IoT being implemented in the supply chain across the pharmaceutical, manufacturing and other logistics industries, such statistics substantiate the market potential over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Chipless RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) is an emerging disruptive wireless technology for identification, tracking, and sensing. A chipless RFID tag does not contain an application specific integrated circuit (ASIC), hence the reader does all signal processing to read the tag. Chipless RFID tags are low-cost passive microwave/millimeter wave circuits where the information is stored in printable resonators and delay lines and typically implemented in flexible substrates such as polymers and papers, like optical barcodes.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector to Contribute Significantly to the Market Growth

- For e-healthcare, chipless 2GRFID-Sys integrates diverse wireless networking technologies, such as wireless body area networks and wireless LANs which use body sensors for monitoring the medical conditions of a patient. This helps in diagnosis assistance and action handling.

- Furthermore, to keep a track on an ambulatory patient who might face a critical situation while travelling to a location outside his/her hometown, chipless 1G-RFID-Sys are being employed in the patient’s ID. These chipless 1G-RFID-Sys tags help to identify the emergence of the situation from the patient’s medical history.

- Moreover, due to the lack of vigilance and advocacy by healthcare providers, lack of legal protection and technology to identify genuine drugs, there is an increase in drug counterfeiting. As traditional RFID with barcode technology cannot prevent counterfeiting drugs, in many healthcare sectors the RandD department is putting efforts to produce chipless RFID devices, which are cheap and could be used to combat this universal burning issue of the healthcare industry.

- As the pharmaceutical sector is moving toward contract packaging, and significant efforts are being made by packaging vendors, like BASF, Avery Dennison Group, and Constantia Flexibles Group, in smart packaging levels that would prompt serialization. With such industry focus, the future of chipless RFID is set to be prominent.

For more Information or Any Query Visit @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3586632

Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Fastest Growth

- In China, many companies are investing to revolutionize the retail industry in the country. For instance, in April 2018, Tencent showcased the working of Unmanned retail wherein if a consumer grabs a product from the shop and walks out of the store, the RFID chip will scan the item and sends the bill to the customer’s WeChat application.

- In addition, Japan is also planning to introduce next-generation in-store experience through the introduction of RFIDs. For instance, in April 2017, Seven-Eleven Japan announced to introduce next-generation self-checkout.

- Further, in India, the rise in per capita income and the increasing requirements for appliances such as smartwatches is propelling chipless RFID market. The growing adoption thin-film battery in India which needs portable electronic appliances by the application of printed and chipless RFID is penetrating the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The chipless RFID market consists of few major players operating in the market. The mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.

- April 2019 - Alien Technology, announced the Higgs-9 IC, the first release of its next-generation of Higgs RFID semiconductor integrated circuits. Higgs-9 enables enterprise-critical applications to run faster, smarter and with quicker ROI in RFID deployments.

- April 2019 - Avery Dennison, in a partnership with Kit Check aimed for implementation of RFID technology for Big Pharma. This collaboration will help pharmaceutical companies to build into their medication labels, thereby enabling the tracking of each product from the point of manufacture until after it arrives at a hospital.

Browse Full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/chipless-rfid-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: [email protected]

Direct purchase a single user copy of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586632

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Chipless RFID Market to Observe Incredible Growth by 2020 With Trends, Key Driven Factors, Total Revenue, Price, Industry Share, Growth Rate, Segmentation And Forecast To 2024