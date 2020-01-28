All information provided within the report Flip Classroom from trusted industrial sources.Flip Classroom marketing research reports finds market figures between 2020 and 2024. The market will exhibit an interesting CAGRs within the aforementioned period. It also discussions about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

Flipped learning is a hybrid model that combines aspects of traditional learning and blended learning. This model encourages students to take technology-aided lectures outside of the classroom through videos and simulations. Lessons taken in advance by students allow the classroom time to be allocated for group activities and handling subject related queries, resulting in enhanced student performance. Educational institutions are deploying flipped learning models by installing lecture capture solutions and delivery solutions such as LMSs (learning management systems).

Flip Classroom market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

Flip Classroom Market Segment by Type covers:

Software

Hardware

Services

Flip Classroom Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Higher Education

K-12

Scope of theFlip Classroom MarketReport:

This report studies the Flip Classroom market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Flip Classroom market by product type and applications/end industries., The software segment is the biggest revenue contributor to the flip classroom market holding 55% of the overall market. This growth is because educational institutions are adopting new methods of teaching, and they need software programs to accompany these methods. Also, there has been a huge demand for video lecture platforms. These platforms allow teachers to create their own learning content., The K-12 segment of the flip classroom market is predicted to provide greater revenue opportunities during the forecast period. This is because governments, as well as academic industry worldwide, are focusing on cognitive skill development of students during the initial years of education., APAC is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of close to 43% in the global flip classroom market. With ongoing efforts on the digitization of education, the region is generating substantial business opportunities for flip learning product and service providers in this region., The global Flip Classroom market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023., The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions., North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Flip Classroom., Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.,

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

