The global Virtual Reality in Gaming and Entertainment Market is expected to gain traction in the coming years as this is one of the few applications allowing users to experience a 3D atmosphere. Fortune Business Insights says in a report, titled “Virtual Reality in Gaming and Entertainment Market Size, Share and Global by Application, Types of games and Geography Forecast till 2025.” This system allows a user to interact during the game, which is one of the chief drivers of the market. Virtual Reality Gaming is ubiquitous in nature as it generates realistic sounds and images, enabling users to experience their presence in the virtual world. Virtual reality games consist of several gaming accessories. Some of them are motionless game controllers, multi-projected technology, and 3D audio headsets.

“North America Holds Maximum Share, Increasing MandAs in the U.S. and Canada to Support Growth”

North America is anticipated to dominate the global Virtual Reality in Gaming and Entertainment Market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the rising number of mergers and acquisitions (MandA) especially in the U.S and Canada. Some of the giant gaming studios such as Ubisoft Entertainment, Electronic Arts (EA) Canada Inc., and Capcom Co. Ltd. strengthen their market position by adopting strategic initiatives. Furthermore, these companies acquired small-scale players such as Industrial Toys, GameFly, Respawn Entertainment among others. These initiatives have encouraged the companies to expand their product portfolio and substantially grow in terms of virtual reality content development.

The demand for virtual reality online gaming is likely to increase in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Countries such as South Korea, China, and India are expected to show considerable growth primarily owing to the rising adoption of virtual reality technology. In addition to this, VR technology is likely to become more accessible and available over the next few years. This will further generate growth opportunities for the development of 4K motion sensors and 3D audio headsets.

“Electronic Arts Acquired Industrial Toys to Deploy Advanced Technologies”

“The gaming industry is witnessing a rising demand for technological advancements,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “VR developers are continuously investing in technologies such as machine learning and bio-sensing,” he added. For instance, Electronic Arts acquired industrial toys to effectively deploy biosensing technology in Virtual Reality Gaming set up. This deployment is expected to allow users experience a 3D view and simultaneously interact with different objects in virtual reality games. Growing adoption of cloud computing services and technological developments in nanotechnology are some other factors stimulating growth in the market. The rising awareness about virtual reality technology is likely to record steep growth in the forecast years. This is further expected to encourage companies install Virtual Reality Gaming systems over the next few years. The number of VR gaming centres and VR gaming cafes are likely to expand owing to the rising interest for VR games across the world.

“Disassociation with Actual Reality May Hamper the Growth”

As the number of VR gaming users are increasing, these users may find it difficult to know the difference between actual and virtual reality. These users are likely to disassociate themselves with the real world. This may further lead to rising levels of gaming addiction. This addiction can cause mental and physical health issues and is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

“Companies Launch Innovative Products to Expand their Global Reach”

Google, Electronic Arts Inc., HTC Corporation, LLC, SAMSUNG Group, Oculus VR, Sony Corporation, LEAP MOTION, INC., ZEISS International, and VirZOOM, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the global reality gaming market. Companies are continuously investing in research and development (RandD) activities to bring advances in VR games.

Oculus VR, LLC introduced Quest’ gaming VR and Oculus Go in January 2018. Oculus Go has an Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) panel, offering 360-degree video experience to VR gaming users. Further, it has inbuilt headphones, which provide a three-dimensional audio effect and an integrated USB infrared sensors to offer information on positional tracking system.

