TopManufacturersListed inthe Carbon Fiber Market Report are:

Toray Industries Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

TEIJIN Limited

Hyosung

SGL Group

Cytec Industries Inc.

Dowaksa

OJSC "Svetlogorskkhimvolokno"

Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited

Taekwang Industries Co Ltd.

Bluestar Fiber Company Ltd

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Carbon Mods

Likely, the report also focuses on global major manufacturers of Carbon Fiber market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Carbon Fiber market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Major Classifications of Carbon Fiber Market by Type:

By Raw Material

Pan-Based Carbon Fiber, Pitch-Based Carbon Fiber, Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber

By Product Type

Continuous Carbon Fiber, Long Carbon Fiber, Short Carbon Fiber

By Form

Composite, Non-Composite

By End Use Industry

Pipes and Tanks, Civil Engineering, Electrical and Electronics, Marine, Others

Points Covered in The Carbon Fiber Market Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2012 to 2017 and forecast data from 2018 to 2023.

The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc, and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1:Carbon Fiber Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Technology

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Component

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

1.5 Brief Introduction by Major Test Type

1.6 Brief Introduction by Major

Chapter 2:Carbon Fiber Production Market Analysis

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 2013-2018 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2013-2018 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

2.2.2 United States Market

2.2.3 Europe Market

2.2.4 China Market

2.2.5 Japan Market

2.2.6 India Market

Chapter 3:Carbon Fiber Sales Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.1.1 2013-2018 Global Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis

3.1.2 2013-2018 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

3.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

3.2.2 United States Market

3.2.3 Europe Market

3.2.4 China Market

3.2.5 Japan Market

3.2.6 India Market

Chapter 4:Consumption Market Analysis

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.1.1 2013-2018 Global Consumption Volume Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

4.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

4.2.2 United States Market

4.2.3 Europe Market

4.2.4 China Market

4.2.5 Japan Market

4.2.6 India Market

4.2.7 Market

Chapter 5:Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.1 Global Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Continued……………

