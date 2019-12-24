Rigid Foam industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Report Title: -“Global Rigid Foam Market Growth 2020-2024”

Global "Rigid Foam Market" 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and in-depth study on the current state of the Rigid Foam industry. The market size section gives the Rigid Foam market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.

Rigid foam is one of the key types in the foam industry. The rigid foams can be divided into various types according to materials, such as PU, EPS, XPS, PVC, Phenolic, etc.

According to the materials, the rigid foam can be divided into PU, EPS, XPS, PVC, PE, phenolic etc. In the market, EPS foam is the most widely used material, holding 44.94% share in 2017. The follower is PU foam, with 39.33% share.Although there are substitutes of rigid foam, such as flexible foam or glasswool, the rigid foam still has rigid demand in some fields and achieves good growth.

According to this study, over the next five years the Rigid Foam market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 46200 million by 2024, from US$ 39700 million in 2019.

Rigid Foammarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

BASF

Synthos

Covestro

Dow Chemical

Sunpor

Sunde

Saint-Gobain

Owens Corning

Styrochem

Kingspan

Loyal Group

Xingda

Nanjing Hongbaoli

WanhuaChemical

Huafon

Feininger

Rigid FoamProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Rigid Foam consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Rigid Foam market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Rigid Foam manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rigid Foam with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Rigid Foam submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Rigid Foam marketis primarily split into:

Polyurethane (PU)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

By the end users/application, Rigid Foam marketreport coversthe following segments:

Construction and Building

Packaging

Other

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

