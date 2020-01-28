ST. PETERSBURG, FL - January 28, 2020 - Affordable Dentures & Implants in St. Petersburg, Florida, today announced a “Best Price Guarantee,” on total treatment plans*. Patients can bring in their treatment plan from any competitor, and the Affordable Dentures & Implants team will beat the price of that plan for comparable services*.

“Dental implants continue to provide an amazing solution for patients looking for an option to get their smile back,” explains Dr. Jimmy Vellis. “Dental implants provide many benefits for denture wearers. Denture wearers often experience challenges eating, talking and interacting with others, and find their dentures to be less secure than natural teeth. Dental implants help secure a patient’s denture, so the patient does not experience these issues.”

According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth and more than 35 million Americans are missing all their teeth on one or both arches. A dental implant procedure can restore the look, feel and function of a patient’s teeth. Affordable Dentures & Implants in St. Petersburg, FL, offers a variety of options to create a new, natural smile that looks great, restores much of a patient’s chewing ability and helps prevent further bone loss.

The advantages of dental implants include:

Protection of Existing Teeth and Bone Structure: A dental implant takes the place of a missing tooth. The dental implant is attached directly to the jaw. As a result, it prevents any remaining teeth from shifting and causing damage or bone loss.





Better Feel and Function: If a patient has been missing teeth for a while, they often share how much of an inconvenience it is in their daily life--especially when it comes to eating. A dental implant allows patients to eat the foods they once enjoyed.





Restored Confidence: Teeth affect how a patient speaks and smiles, which also affects their sense of confidence. Dental implant surgery restores teeth. In turn, patients may find it easier to smile for pictures and communicate with friends and loved ones.



“I’m really proud to serve this community,” explains Dr. Vellis. “I chose to be a dentist so that I can truly impact peoples’ lives in a positive way. Oral healthcare plays a critical role in the overall health of a person, and being able to smile with confidence is truly life-changing.”

Click here to learn more about dental implants. Dr. Vellis’s Affordable Dentures & Implants practice is located at 1965 34th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33713. Patients should contact (727) 202-2362 for questions or to make an appointment.

More information on Dr. Vellis and dental implants can be found at: https://www.affordabledentures.com/office/stpetersburg-fl/.

*Treatment plan must come from a licensed dentist within the past six months for comparable services and is subject to verification. Government and non-credit subsidized treatment plans are excluded. Insurance co-pays or insurance reimbursement amounts are not eligible. This guarantee is valid at participating locations and does not apply to treatment plans from other Affordable Dentures & Implants practices. This guarantee is subject to modification and may be discontinued at the discretion of the practice without notice.

About Affordable Dentures & Implants®



Founded in 1975, Affordable Dentures & Implants® today is the largest network of providers concentrating on denture and implant services in the U.S., with more than 280 affiliated practices in the U.S. Each affiliated practice is individually owned and operated by a licensed, general dentist to provide dentures and implants crafted to each patient's treatment needs, delivered with the highest levels of professionalism and care. More than seven million patients have received services from an Affordable Dentures & Implants®-affiliated practice.

For more information about Affordable Dentures & Implants®, visit www.affordabledentures.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: Affordable Dentures & Implants

Contact Person: Steve Crones

Email: Send Email

Phone: 727-202-2362

Address:1965 34th St. N.

City: St. Petersburg

State: FL

Country: United States

Website: https://www.affordabledentures.com/office/stpetersburg-fl/







