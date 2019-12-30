I Know First, an Israel-based wealth-tech company specialized in the development and training of AI trading algorithms which generate stock market predictions, presented the recent developments of its new Global Model in picking the best trading opportunities from the S&P 500 component stocks. The Global Model, combined with I Know First's algorithm, achieved significant accuracy of up to 75% in predicting stocks price movement while generating positive returns and consistently outperforming the S&P 500.

I Know First’s Daily and Global Models

I Know First’s algorithm generates stock market forecast for 10,500 different assets on a daily basis. For each asset, the algorithm provides forecast for six different time horizons: 3, 7, 14, 30, 90 and 365 days. Every forecast’s strength is defined by a numeric signal that can be either positive or negative, depending on the price movement direction forecasted. In addition, each forecast is given a predictability value - the Pearson correlation coefficient that reflects accuracy of the algorithm’s past forecasts for the specific asset. After the initial process of algorithmic forecasting, a filtering process is applied in order to generate the final trading recommendations.

Although the Daily Forecast Model demonstrated high performance consistently in the past, I Know First conducts extensive research in order to maintain continuous improvement and provide higher value for its customers. The result of the company’s recent research was the development of a new Global Model. Unlike the Daily Model, the Global Model picks only the top SandP 500 stocks forecasts that have outstanding predictability and then signal values compared to the entire pool of 10,500 assets for which forecasts are generated by the algorithm.

Evaluation report for SandP 500 stocks universe: overview and main findings for Daily Forecast and Global Model

The evaluation report published by I Know First is based on analysis of the algorithm’s past performance and covers the time period from 19 June 2019 to December 8, 2019. This period falls into one of the roughest times of 2019, which itself could be characterized as one of the most unpredictable years in US market history. The VIX volatility index demonstrated significant decline overall since the start of the year, but the new thing spotted by traders this year is that in May and August-October months when the index showed significant jumps the correlation between VIX and SandP 500 index actually increased. Within this context the published report demonstrates how forecasts that survived the Global Model filtering method, can be successfully applied to generate higher returns with better accuracy over time. While the Daily Forecast model achieved positive returns for all time horizons with consistent positive effect of signal-based filtering, the Global Model improved performance even further. Trading recommendations provided after the Global Model filtering proved to be more accurate, with average hit ratio that ranges from 59% to peaking 75% on 3-months horizon. In addition, the data shows that the Global Model is more efficient in generating returns, with the average return for each time horizon consistently higher from both the average return obtained with the Daily Model, and the SandP 500 average return during the intervals when the forecasts were active. The highest average return achieved by the Global Model was 6.86%, for the 90- days’ time horizon. The average returns for different time horizons were lower but positive and above SandP 500’s returns over the respective periods.

The I Know First Stock Market Forecast AI

I Know First is widely recognized as one of the top fintech startups in Israel and globally by fintech community and through various competitions worldwide for development and successful deployment into market its AI-driven predictive algorithm that covers over 10,500 assets. One of the major benefits that I Know First offers to algorithmic trading professionals is the automated process that covers markets worldwide, from well established markets like the USA, to emerging markets such as India (read more about the algorithm’s performance in picking top Indian stocks). Beside stock market forecasting, I Know first provides daily forex forecast and gold price predictions. Finally, I Know First has special coverages for Italian stock market and Israeli stocks.

I Know First’s Algorithm historically excelled in predicting extreme growth like in the case of Apple. The company provides Apple stock forecast together with regularly updated Apple stock news coverage that is published on a website focused entirely on the tech giant. The company also developed screening and stock picking decision rules and combined those together with the algorithm’s forecast to form various strategy packages for its customers, like the aggressive stocks package, which targets the most volatile US stocks and filters them by forecast’s predictability and signal.

The algorithm is provided with market data that trails back 15 years to process every day, making sure its output reflects the up-to-date market conditions. Therefore, I Know First stock market forecasts represent a holistic forecasting approach to the market. I Know First algorithm treats global and local markets as a chaotic dynamic systems, where a seemingly small event can have tremendous repercussions. In doing so, it ensures that its models accurately reflect markets’ statistical patterns. Although the algorithm internal logic is quantitative in nature, it successfully provided the top stock pick even in times of fundamental-driven changes.

The algorithm also incorporates genetic algorithms concept, allowing the system to keep track of its own successes and failures and re-configuring its models as necessary. This ensures high algorithm’s adaptability to constantly changing market conditions reflected in the daily market data. The resulting design eliminates any potential human bias in the system making our stock market forecasts purely objective and statistically based.