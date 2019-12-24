The Kitchen Appliances report endows with an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the industry. The report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. With the widespread analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The Kitchen Appliances market report offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market.

Global Kitchen Appliances Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 172.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 296.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of innovations and technological advancements activities adopted by the players in the market.

Market Definition: Global Kitchen Appliances Market

Kitchen appliances can be defined as the electrical devices and equipments that promote the ease of use and life in cooking and associated activities in the kitchen. These devices are set for a particular way of usage according to their purpose and characteristics. These appliances majorly consist of small appliances barring some of the major appliances such as refrigerators, stoves, etc.

Global Kitchen Appliances Market By Product (Ovens, Microwaves, Refrigerators, Stoves, Dishwashers, Water Purifiers, Others), End-Use Application (Commercial, Household), Structure (Free-Stand, Built-In), Distribution Channel (Direct, E-Commerce), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of disposable income which has enabled a number of consumers to purchase the advanced and innovative products being presented by the manufacturers

Market Restraints:

Cost of operation, maintenance and environmental impact associated with the working of these appliances

Top Key Players:

Whirlpool Corporation;

Morphy Richards;

LG Electronics;

Havells India Ltd.;

SAMSUNG;

Electrolux;

Koninklijke Philips N.V.;

Haier lnc.;

Panasonic Corporation;

BSH Home Appliances Group;

Hitachi Appliances, Inc.;

Mabe;

Midea Group

Miele and Cie. KG.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Electrolux announced the launch of new appliances for home and kitchen in the North America region at the 2019 “Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS)” in Las Vegas, United States. The products launched under the Frigidaire brand included an oven with air fry technology, as well as customizable refrigerator drawer with the capability of being converted into a freezer; along with the introduction of climate-controlled wine cellars from its Vintec brand.

In August 2018, LG Electronics announced the introduction of an extension to its “LG SIGNATURE” brand at the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2018 held in Berlin, Germany. The new products included a wine cellar, dryer and a bottom-freezer refrigerator.

Customize report of “Global Kitchen Appliances Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Kitchen Appliances Market is segmented on the basis of

Product

End Use Application

Structure

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

Ovens

Microwaves

Refrigerators

Stoves

Dishwashers

Water Purifiers

Others

By End-Use Application

Commercial

Household

By Structure

Free-Stand

Built-In

By Distribution Channel

Direct

E-Commerce

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Kitchen Appliances Market

Global kitchen appliances market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of kitchen appliances market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

