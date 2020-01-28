The latest Food Enzymes Market Research Report 2026 contains complete Industry outlook, market manufacturers and key statistics analysis. The industry sales & Share, trends are all discussed, explained and analyzed. It provides marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders list, raw materials analysis, import and export analysis, Key success factors and Supply Chain Analysis.

Global Food Enzymes Market is valued approximately at USD 2.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Food Enzymes act as a catalyzer, that helps to process food. The food enzymes are complex ingredients produced from microbial sources which used for increasing the diversity, variety and quality during the processing of food. Due to its benefits that include flavor & fragrance, preservation, coagulation, enhancement of texture and tenderization enables food enzymes ingredients to process the food. The increasing demand for food enzymes by end-use industry including dairy and confectionary and bakery owing to properties such as improved shelf life and dough stability enhances the growth of food enzymes market over the forecast period of 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing reference towards tasty and processed food and higher disposable income would lucrative the demand of the market. The rising global population along with increasing demand for various varieties of taste and flavor will drive the market growth. The increasing demand for convenience and processed food and growing number of end-use applications will boost the growth of global Food Enzymes market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Food Enzymes Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to growing number of manufacturers in this region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, high disposable income, and increasing number of end-use industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Food Enzymes Market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dowdupont

Associated British Foods Plc (ABF)

DSM

Novozymes

Chr. Hansen

Brenntag Pte Ltd.

Kerry Group

Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co Ltd.

Biocatalysts Ltd.

Puratos Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Beverages

Confectionery Products

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Meat Processing

Others

By Product Type:

Carbohydrase

Protease

Lipases

Others

By Formulation:

Lyophilized Powder

Liquid

Others

By Source:

Microorganisms

Plants

Animals

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year aEUR" 2016,2017

Base year aEUR" 2018

Forecast period aEUR" 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Food Enzymes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



