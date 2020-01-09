Global Virtual Schools Market is growing due to growing requirements for quality inspection and surge in demand. It also provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and provides healthy CAGR during the period 2025.

The global virtual schools’ market is led by factors such as rise in the adoption of internet across the world. In addition, the increase in the presence of technology has attributed to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The presence of technology has enabled education similar to physical presence. This has led to the adoption of schools, thereby driving the market.

The global virtual schools’’ market is segmented into several factors such as type, application and geography. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into high school, elementary school and adult education among others among others. On the basis of geography, the market is further fragmented in to Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA. US has the largest market share during the forecast period, followed by the European market. China is among the fastest growing market.

This report studies the global Virtual Schools market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Virtual Schools market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

An online school (virtual school or e-school or cyber-school) teaches students entirely or primarily online or through the internet. An online school can mimic many of the benefits provided by a physical school (learning materials, online exercises, self-paced courses, live online classes, tests, web forums, etc) but delivers these through the internet. Physical interaction by students and teachers is unnecessary, or only supplementary. Online schools may also enable individuals to earn transferable credits or to take recognised examinations, to advance to the next level of education.

The USA takes the market share of 93.2% in 2017, followed by Canada with 3.8%. EU has a small market share of 0.83%, thought there are several market players. Japan start virtual school business since April 2015, while China start this business in Feb 2017.

K12 Inc and Connections Academy are market leader of for profit player, they take a total market share of 44% in 2017, while Florida Virtual School (FLVS) is the leader of non-profit players, it takes a market share of 11.3% in 2017.

In China, the market are dominated by non-profit player. But in the rest of global market for-profit player dominated the market and their share is enlarging.

In 2017, the global Virtual Schools market size was 2390 million US$ and it is expected to reach 6360 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2018-2025.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

For-profit EMO

Non-profit EMO

Market segment by Application, split into

Elementary Schools

Middle Schools

High Schools

Adult Education

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Virtual Schools in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual Schools are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Virtual Schools Manufacturers

Virtual Schools Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Virtual Schools Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Virtual Schools market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

