

Parking management system is a kind of software which is installed in the computer to control the parking management system hardware to manage the parking and help the related people to solve parking problem. The parking management system software has different kinds functions like charging, relieve traffic pressure, smart parking and so on, with the development of the software and the high traffic pressure, the parking management system software will have more functions.

First of all, the parking management system is used to charging for parking, with the demand and technology development, the parking management system’s function is becoming more and more complicated, some parking management system has the function of guidance and even some parking management system can help the city to decrease the traffic pressure.

With the development of the world and China’s economic growth, the car ownership is becoming more and more big, so the demand of parking lot is becoming more and more serious, the traffic pressure also need the parking management system to lighten the traffic pressure, from our report, the increase rate is about 10%, China’s growth is a little higher than 10%, the developed countries is little than 10% due to their relative completed system.

The price of the parking management system has a great range due to the different function, so the client can customize the product according to their own requirements, the parking management system’s gross margin is relative high, the developed countries product’s gross margin is about 50%, the China’s gross margin is high than 50%; there are not import and export.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of this industry. Currently, the Chinese parking management system industry is not only begin to transit to high-end parking management system products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

Although sales of parking management system brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support should not enter to the parking management system field and the future function is becoming more and more complicated.

This is the end of parking management system report.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Parking Management System Market

In 2019, the global Parking Management System market size was US$ 483.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 818 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Parking Management System Scope and Market Size

Parking Management System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Parking Management System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Parking Management System market is segmented into On-road, Off-road, etc.

Segment by Application, the Parking Management System market is segmented into Parking Guidence, Tolling System, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Parking Management System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Parking Management System market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Parking Management System Market Share Analysis

Parking Management System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Parking Management System business, the date to enter into the Parking Management System market, Parking Management System product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include 3M, Kapsch, Swarco, Siemens, Amano, Q-Free, Thales, Johnson Controls, Xerox, Cubic, Integrapark, Imtech, EDC, Jieshun, Fujica, Dashou, KEYTOP, Shenchuang, Carsafe, OPEN, etc.

This report focuses on the global Parking Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Parking Management System development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

This report studies the Parking Management System market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Parking Management System Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

On-road

Off-road

Parking Management System Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Parking Guidence

Tolling System

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Parking Management System market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

