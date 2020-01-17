CBD Shopy recently posted an article about the Holland & Barrett CBD Oil product on their website. Titled “Is Holland & Barrett CBD Oil any good? We lab-tested it and this is what we found…,” the article looks at the quality of the product, to help users of CBD oil get the best possible experience.

The use of CBD products, including oils, capsules, and creams has become increasingly popular in recent times with more people looking to harness the benefits of CBD solutions. Holland & Barrett is the UK’s leading health and wellness brand, with the company’s CBD oil being one of the most popular online and offline. Unfortunately, with the plethora of CBD products available on the market, it can be difficult for consumers to make the right decision. This is where CBD Shopy has been able to make a difference over the years by creating a platform that stocks the best possible CBD products.

The recent post on Holland & Barrett CBD Oil looks at the ingredients of the product, lab-testing the oil and providing the results from three different independent labs. The move was inspired after realizing that thousands of people are searching “is Holland and Barrett CBD oil any good” monthly on search engines.

The results show that the product contains the advertised amount of 5% CBD+, with the THC content lower than the legal limit. It was also discovered that the product meets U.S. FDA Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety regulations and is suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

For more information, including a copy of the lab results, see original article here: https://cbdshopy.co.uk/is-holland-and-barrett-cbd-oil-any-good/

