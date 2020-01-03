Rotary Pump Market research report (2020) studies latest Rotary Pump business aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and Rotary Pump business scenario during 2023

Global "Rotary Pump Market" gives exceptional analysis of industry over the time period of 2020-2023. The analysis states all the factors affecting the growth of the Rotary Pump market, highlighting the industry peers, growth, latest trends, market size, current and future growth analysis with up to date information.

Get a sample copy of the report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/12344011

TopManufacturersListed inthe Rotary Pump Market Report are:

Dover Corporation

Colfax Corporation

SPX flow Inc

Xylem Inc

IDEX corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

ULVAC

Busch Pumps and Systems

Gardener Denver Holdings Inc

The global rotary pump market was valued at USD 4.516 billion in 2019. This market is expected to reach USD 5.37 billion by the end of 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 2.93% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. The oil and gas industry has seen a severe downfall in the past. However, it is on the move toward stability, as low levels of production has helped the industry to rebound modestly. The low production had a direct impact on the drilling and oil field services. There was a negative outlook for drilling and oil field services sector throughout 2019.

Focus on Wastewater Management Systems in Developing Economies expected to Drive the Market Growth

Growing awareness in societies about the productive usage of wastewater in irrigation and other applications has created a need for efficient wastewater management systems. On a comparatively smaller scale, wastewater from a city of 10 million households contains enough nutrients to fertilize about 500,000 ha. of farmland, which in turn, may produce 1.5 million metric ton of crops. Such revelations have created multiple opportunities for the installation of wastewater management systems. The demand for clean, treated water is growing in line with population, economic diversification, and water scarcity. The growing necessity for wastewater management is expected to directly influence the growth of the rotary pump market during the forecast period.

Gear Pumps expected to Dominate the Market

Gear pumps are favored for transporting hazardous chemicals without causing any damage to the environment. They are also preferred in lubrication applications, such as processing equipment, wind turbines, and hydraulic fracturing trucks. Gear pumps are also used for hydraulic power applications. This, coupled with the mandate by the government to get one-fifth of the energy consumed by EU in 2020 from renewable energy, is expected to create more opportunities for gear pumps, as compared to vane pumps in the European market.

China expected to Hold Major Share in Asia-Pacific

Adoption of rotary pumps is influenced by factors, like growth in infrastructure. The Chinese government is focusing on improving the infrastructure, in order to attract additional foreign investments and manufacturing industries, thereby strengthening the overall production output. Additionally, one of the major challenges faced by the market is the increase in the cost of raw materials. The raw materials include bronze, polycarbonate, cast iron, and stainless steel, the cost of which is increasing as a result of rising inflation and supply shortage. China is expected to account for a significant share of the global electricity output over the next few years, up from 19.2% in 2010. In order to achieve this, China has implemented more than 33 policy initiatives to support renewable electricity, particularly in areas like solar and wind energy.

Recent Developments

February 2019: Dover announced that it had completed the sale of its Performance Motorsports International (PMI) unit headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, to Race Winning Brands, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries LLC for USD 150 million, including Dover's retention of a minority ownership interest in the ongoing business. PMI is a leading manufacturer of pistons and other engine-related components, serving the motorsports and power sports markets.

March 2019: Colfax Corporation announced that it had entered a binding agreement to acquire Siemens Turbo machinery Equipment GmbH (STE) from Siemens AG, for a cash consideration of approximately EUR 195 million.

Enquire beforePurchasingthis report at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12344011

Reasons to Purchase the Rotary Pump Market Report:

- The report analyses how the shift towards safety will drive the global automotive anti-lock braking system market.

- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

- Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

- Study on the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Buy this report (Price4250USD for single user license) at-https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/12344011

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Study Deliverables

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3. Market Insights

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.2.2 Bargaining Power of Customers

3.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

3.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Focus on Wastewater Management Systems in Most Developing Economies

4.2.2 Focus on Retrofitting of Existing and Energy-efficient Pumps

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Global Rotary Pump Market Segmentation

6.1 North America - Segmentation by Type

6.1.1 Vane

6.1.2 Screw

6.1.3 Progressive Cavity (PC)

6.1.4 Lobe

6.1.5 Gear

6.2 North America - Segmentation by End User

6.2.1 Oil and Gas

6.2.2 Power Generation

6.2.3 Chemical and Petrochemical

6.2.4 Food and Beverage

6.2.5 Water and Wastewater Management

6.2.6 Pharmaceutical

6.2.7 Others

6.3 North America - Segmentation by Region

6.3.1 United States

6.3.2 Canada

6.4 Europe - Segmentation by Type

6.4.1 Vane

6.4.2 Screw

6.4.3 Progressive Cavity (PC)

6.4.4 Lobe

6.4.5 Gear

6.5 Europe - Segmentation by End User

6.5.1 Oil and Gas

6.5.2 Power Generation

6.5.3 Chemical and Petrochemical

6.5.4 Food and Beverage

6.5.5 Water and Wastewater Management

6.5.6 Pharmaceutical

6.5.7 Others

6.6 Europe - Segmentation by Region

6.6.1 United Kingdom

6.6.2 Germany

6.6.3 France

6.6.4 Others

6.7 Asia-Pacific - Segmentation by Type

6.7.1 Vane

6.7.2 Screw

6.7.3 Progressive Cavity (PC)

6.7.4 Lobe

6.7.5 Gear

6.8 Asia-Pacific - Segmentation by End User

6.8.1 Oil and Gas

6.8.2 Power Generation

6.8.3 Chemical and Petrochemical

6.8.4 Food and Beverage

6.8.5 Water and Wastewater Management

6.8.6 Pharmaceutical

6.8.7 Others

6.9 Asia-Pacific - Segmentation by Region

6.9.1 China

6.9.2 Japan

6.9.3 India

6.9.4 Others

6.10 Latin America - Segmentation by Type

6.10.1 Vane

6.10.2 Screw

6.10.3 Progressive Cavity (PC)

6.10.4 Lobe

6.10.5 Gear

6.11 Latin America - Segmentation by End User

6.11.1 Oil and Gas

6.11.2 Power Generation

6.11.3 Chemical and Petrochemical

6.11.4 Food and Beverage

6.11.5 Water and Wastewater Management

6.11.6 Pharmaceutical

6.11.7 Others

6.12 Latin America - Segmentation by Region

6.12.1 Brazil

6.12.2 Mexico

6.12.3 Argentina

6.12.4 Others

6.13 Middle East and Africa - Segmentation by Type

6.13.1 Vane

6.13.2 Screw

6.13.3 Progressive Cavity (PC)

6.13.4 Lobe

6.13.5 Gear

6.14 Middle East and Africa - Segmentation by End User

6.14.1 Oil and Gas

6.14.2 Power Generation

6.14.3 Chemical and Petrochemical

6.14.4 Food and Beverage

6.14.5 Water and Wastewater Management

6.14.6 Pharmaceutical

6.14.7 Others

6.15 Middle East and Africa - Segmentation by Region

6.15.1 Saudi Arabia

6.15.2 United Arab Emirates

6.15.3 South Africa

6.15.4 Others

7. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

7.1 Dover Corporation

7.2 Colfax corporation

7.3 SPX flow Inc.

7.4 Xylem Inc.

7.5 IDEX Corporation

7.6 Atlas Copco AB

7.7 Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG

7.8 ULVAC Inc.

7.9 Busch Pumps and Systems

7.10 Gardener Denver Holdings Inc.

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future of the Rotary Pump Market

About us:

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will Provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT US

Name: Ajay More

Email:[email protected]

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807/UK +44 203 239 8187

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Rotary Pump Market Size, Share 2020|Industry Trends, Growth Insight, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2023