This report studies the Laboratory Glassware market. Laboratory glassware refers to a variety of glass-made equipment used for scientific experiment and other work in science, especially in Chemical Laboratory, Bio-pharmaceutical Laboratory and Food Testing Laboratory. Laboratory glassware includes beakers, bottles, burettes, flasks, funnels, measuring cylinders, petri dishes, pipette and pipette tips, slides, stirring rods, test tubes, tubing, vials, etc. With good corrosion resistance property, glassware is widely applied in laboratory of many fields.

Scope of Laboratory Glassware Market Report:

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 62.04% of the global laboratory glassware consumption in total.Laboratory glassware is a variety of glass-made equipment used for scientific experiment and other work in science, especially in Chemical Laboratory, Bio-pharmaceutical Laboratory and Food Testing Laboratory. Report data showed that 32.82% of the laboratory glassware market demand from Chemical Laboratory, 28.64% from Bio-pharmaceutical Laboratory, and 14.66% from Food Testing Laboratory in 2017. With the development of economy, these industries will need more laboratory glassware. So, laboratory glassware has a huge market potential in the future.The major raw material for laboratory glassware is quartz sand, borax, boric acid. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of laboratory glassware industry.The worldwide market for Laboratory Glassware is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 3140 million US$ in 2024, from 3090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.This report focuses on the Laboratory Glassware in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Laboratory Glassware Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

DWK Life Sciences

Corning

Quark Enterprises

Bellco Glass

Wilmad-LabGlass(SP Industries)

Hamilton Laboratory Glass

Kavalierglass

BOROSIL

Hilgenberg

Glacier Glass Works

Eagle Laboratory Glass Company

Jencons Glass Industries

Sibata Scientific Technology

Promax

Glassco Group

Cosmo Laboratory Equipment

Hario

Pioneer Scientific Instrument

SCAM Lab Glass

Sichuan Shubo

Huaou Industry

North Glass

Tianbao Glass Instrument

Shanghai Heqi Glassware

Jianghai Instrument Fitting

Kahotest Citotest Labware Manufacturing

Haimen Shengbang Laboratory Equipment

Yadong Glassware

Laboratory Glassware Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market by Types:

Container

Measurer

Filter

Other

Market by Application:

Chemical Laboratory

Bio-pharmaceutical Laboratory

Food Testing Laboratory

Other

