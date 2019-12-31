Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Petroleum Pipe Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Petroleum Pipe Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Petroleum pipe is used to transport crude oil or natural gas liquids. Once the petroleum is refined into various products includes gasoline or kerosene, it is transported through the refined products pipeline systems to storage and distribution stations. Of late, growing oil and gas production will require a huge investment in pipeline infrastructure, especially in emerging nations in the upcoming years. However, more than 190,000 miles of liquid petroleum pipelines traverse, which connects the producing areas to refineries in the United States.



Victaulic (United States), Vallourec Tianda (Anhui) Co., Ltd. (China), Petroleum Pipe Company (PPC) (United Kingdom), Tenaris S.A (Luxembourg), Valourec S.A (France), Mexichem Sab De C.V (Mexico), China Steel Corporation (China), American Cast Iron Pipe Company (United States), Arcelor Mittal S.A (Luxembourg), Don Longo Inc. (United States), Chevron Pipe Line Company (United States) and Trans-Northern Pipelines (Canada).



Market Drivers

Growth in the Production and Demand of Crude Oil and Natural Gas Globally

Increasing Investment in Pipeline Infrastructure across the World

Surging Demand for Safe, Economical, and Reliable Connectivity

Market Trend

Integration of advanced sensory and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has bought in new technological breakthrough benefitting the pipeline operations. Growing demand for distribution pipe will benefit from increasing residential construction expenditure. which will boost the need for the natural gas line to new homes across the world.

Restraints

Severe Climatic Conditions & High Construction Cost

Fluctuations in the Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

The Growth in the Construction of New Transmission Lines Needed to Transport Oil and Gas from Drilling Sites to Customers

Challenges

Constraints of Cross Border Pipeline Transportation

Competitive Landscape:



Global Petroleum Pipe Product Types In-Depth: Metal Pipe, Plastic Pipe, Others



Global Petroleum Pipe Major Applications/End users: Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), Line Pipe, Distribution Pipe, Others





End Use: Offshore Activities, Onshore Activities

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Petroleum Pipe industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry's leading Global Petroleum Pipe companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.



Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry's lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Petroleum Pipe Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Petroleum Pipe Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Petroleum Pipe market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Petroleum Pipe Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Petroleum Pipe

Chapter 4: Presenting the Petroleum Pipe Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Petroleum Pipe market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



**Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.



