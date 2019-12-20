Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Water Electrolysis Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Water Electrolysis Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Water electrolysis is the decomposition of water which is used to generate oxygen for the international space station. In this process, electricity is passed through water and form oxygen and hydrogen. The major purpose of water electrolysis is to generate hydrogen and used for manufacturing fertilizer, methanol, ammonia, among others. It is widely used in various industries such as chemicals and electronics & semiconductor industry.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,



ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), The Linde Group (Ireland), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Proton Energy Systems, Inc. (United States), Teledyne Energy Systems Inc. (United States), AREVA H2Gen (France), Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada) and Erre Due SpA (Italy)



Market Drivers

Rising Demand of Renewable Source of Energy and Growing Demand of Carbon-Free Source of Energy

Government Regulations in Desulphurization

Market Trend

Increase in the Use of Water Electrolysis in End-Use Industries

Restraints

Availability of substitutes and High Energy Consumption of Hydrogen Generation Technologies

Opportunities

Highly Development of Green Hydrogen Production Technologies

Growing Government Support for Water Electrolysis R&D

Challenges

Upsurge the Cost of Water Electrolyze

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Water Electrolysis Market research report include SWOT analysis.



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Water Electrolysis Market: Proton Exchange Membrane, Alkaline Water Electrolysis, Solid Oxide Electrolyte, Others



End Use: Chemicals, Electronics & Semiconductor, Power Plants, Petroleum, Pharmaceuticals, Other

Technology: Comprises Alkaline Water Electrolysis, Proton Exchange Membrane

The regional analysis of Global Water Electrolysis Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Water Electrolysis Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Water Electrolysis market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Water Electrolysis Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Water Electrolysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Water Electrolysis Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Water Electrolysis market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



