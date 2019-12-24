Water Meter Market analyse the global Water Meter market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

About Water Meter

A water meter is a device that is used to measure the volume of water used by residential and commercial building that are supplied with water by a public water supply system. They can also be used at a well, water source or water system to determine the flow of water via a specific portion of the system.. Some water meters measure water in gallons while others measure in cubic feet.

Water Meter Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Ningbo Water Meter

Shanchuan Group

Donghai Group

LianLi Water Meter

SUNTRONT Technology

Shenzhen Huaxu

Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Beijing Huiyi

Chongqing Smart Water Meter Group

Lianyungang Water Meter Co.,Ltd.

China Minsen Metet Co., Ltd

Integrated Electronic Systems Lab Co.,Ltd.

Sensus Metering

Hangzhou Jingda Electronic Co., Ltd.

Itron

Geographical Analysis of Water Meter Market:

This report focuses on the Water Meter in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Water Meter Market Segment by Types, covers:

Mechanical Water Meter

Smart Water Meter

Water Meter Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential Use

Commericial Use

Industrial Use

Scope of Report:

According to study, there are two types of Water Meter, including Smart Water Meter and Mechanical Water Meter. The Mechanical Water Meter segment is projected to account for the largest volume share during the forecast period, however, with the acceleration of China's urbanization process and strengthened the comprehensive utilization of water resources by government, the smart water meter has entered a period of rapid replacement of mechanical water meters. In recent years, the production of smart water meters has been growing at a rate of around 15%, which will greatly meet market demand.

The worldwide market for Water Meter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 5180 million US$ in 2024, from 3300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Water Meter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

