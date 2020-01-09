Electric Buses Market 2020 Global Industry Research report 2020 covers a detailed study of the Electric Buses Market size, growth, and share, trends, consumption, segments, application and Forecast 2026.

Global “Electric Buses Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Electric Buses industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Electric Buses market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. Electric Buses Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The Global market for Electric Buses is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2026, from USD X.X million in 2019.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Electric Buses industry.

Global Electric Buses Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across112 pagesand provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Electric Buses market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

New Flyer

Nanjing Gold Dragon

Foton

ANKAI

Guangtong

DFAC

Zhong Tong

CRRC

Volvo

Gillig

Daimler

Yutong

BYD

King Long

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Electric Buses market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Electric Buses market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Electric Buses market development trends and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Battery Electric Bus

Hybrid Bus

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Public Transit

Highway Transportation

Other

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Buses are as follows:

Historical Years : 2014-2018

: 2014-2018 Base Year : 2019

: 2019 Estimated Year : 2019

: 2019 Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East and Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Key Findings of the Study



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Electric Buses Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Electric Buses Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis



4 Value Chain of the Electric Buses Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)



5 Global Electric Buses Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Battery Electric Bus

5.2 Hybrid Bus



6 Global Electric Buses Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Public Transit

6.2 Highway Transportation

6.3 Other



7 Global Electric Buses Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel



8 Competitive Intelligence Company Profiles

8.1 New Flyer

8.1.1 New Flyer Profile

8.1.2 New Flyer Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 New Flyer Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 New Flyer Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Nanjing Gold Dragon

8.2.1 Nanjing Gold Dragon Profile

8.2.2 Nanjing Gold Dragon Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Nanjing Gold Dragon Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Nanjing Gold Dragon Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Foton

8.3.1 Foton Profile

8.3.2 Foton Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Foton Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Foton Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 ANKAI

8.4.1 ANKAI Profile

8.4.2 ANKAI Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 ANKAI Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 ANKAI Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Guangtong

8.5.1 Guangtong Profile

8.5.2 Guangtong Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Guangtong Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Guangtong Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 DFAC

8.6.1 DFAC Profile

8.6.2 DFAC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 DFAC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 DFAC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Zhong Tong

8.7.1 Zhong Tong Profile

8.7.2 Zhong Tong Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Zhong Tong Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Zhong Tong Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 CRRC

8.8.1 CRRC Profile

8.8.2 CRRC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 CRRC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 CRRC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Volvo

8.9.1 Volvo Profile

8.9.2 Volvo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Volvo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Volvo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Gillig

8.10.1 Gillig Profile

8.10.2 Gillig Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Gillig Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Gillig Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Daimler

8.11.1 Daimler Profile

8.11.2 Daimler Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Daimler Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Daimler Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Yutong

8.12.1 Yutong Profile

8.12.2 Yutong Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Yutong Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Yutong Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 BYD

8.13.1 BYD Profile

8.13.2 BYD Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 BYD Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 BYD Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 King Long

8.14.1 King Long Profile

8.14.2 King Long Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 King Long Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 King Long Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions



………………………Continued

