Patient Engagement Solutions industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market.

Report Title: -“Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Growth 2020-2024”

Global “Patient Engagement Solutions Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and in-depth study on the current state of the Patient Engagement Solutions industry. Research report categorizes the global Patient Engagement Solutions market by top players/Manufacture’s, region, type and end user. The market size section gives the Patient Engagement Solutions market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. The report studies the competitive environment of the Patient Engagement Solutions market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

The term "patient engagement" has become entrenched in the healthcare lexicon. Many healthcare networks and payers are now striving to achieve the Institute for Healthcare Improvement's Triple Aim:In the last several years, global market of Patient Engagement Solutions developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 18.1 %. In 2016, global revenue of Patient Engagement Solutions is nearly 6.1 billion USD. Major factors driving the patient engagement solutions market are legislative reforms of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in the US, demand for improved quality of care, rise in aging population, and incentives by various governments for adoption of HCIT and patient engagement solutions.On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2016 and the revenue market share in about 75%. However, the market for cloud-based solutions is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the higher flexibility, scalability, and affordability offered by these solutions.On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into health management, social and behavioral management, home health management, and financial management.

The health management segment is expected to command the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market in 2016 and the market share is about 47.5%.North America region is the largest supplier of Patient Engagement Solutions, with a revenue market share nearly 48.4% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Patient Engagement Solutions, enjoying revenue market share nearly 30.1% in 2016.North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 42.1% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 33.5%. Market competition is intense. Cerner Corporation, IBM, Epic Systems, McKesson Corporation, etc. are the leaders of the industry. They hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufacturers in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Patient Engagement Solutions market will register a 18.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 19400 million by 2024, from US$ 7200 million in 2019.

Patient Engagement Solutionsmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Cerner Corporation

IBM

Epic Systems

McKesson Corporation

Medecision

Athenahealth

Healthagen

Allscripts

GetWell Network

Lincor Solutions

Orion Health

Patient Engagement SolutionsProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Patient Engagement Solutions consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Patient Engagement Solutions market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Patient Engagement Solutions manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Patient Engagement Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Patient Engagement Solutions marketis primarily split into:

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

By the end users/application, Patient Engagement Solutions marketreport coversthe following segments:

Health Management

Social and Behavioral Management

Home Health Management

Financial Health Management

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

